SBCC Honors Lompoc Valley Medical Center’s Kristi Marshall as Clinical Instructor of the Year

Lompoc Valley Medical Center chief radiologic technologist Kristi Marshall was honored as Clinical Instructor of the Year during a recent ceremony at Santa Barbara City College.

A certificate was awarded to her for “Outstanding Performance as a Clinical Educator in the Radiologic Sciences.” It was issued by the Joint Review Committee on Education in Radiologic Technology in Chicago, the organization that regulates radiology training and curriculum.

In addition to her work duties in the acute hospital’s Imaging Department, Marshall is the clinical instructor responsible for guiding students attending SBCC’s two-year Radiologic Technology Program during rotations at the hospital. In that role, she coordinates student training with the clinical coordinator from SBCC, who visits the acute hospital each week.

“I am so glad she was recognized in this manner,” LVMC Director of Diagnostic Imaging Tim Stout said. “She works hard to make sure students coming to us leave here with the skills to succeed as a Radiologic Technologist. Some of Kristi’s strong points are teaching critical thinking and how to give excellent patient care.”

The award came as a surprise at the conclusion of an end of the year luncheon. Marshall said she was stunned and confused at first.

“It’s nice to be recognized for the work you do put in,” she said. “I couldn’t do it without the staff here. They’re always there for the students. It means nothing unless they’re here.”

Marshall manages two junior students and two seniors each week.

“Here, everyone is very good and willing to help teach students on their journey,” she said. “We do anything we can to help them through the program. Someday they’re going to be our coworkers.”

She and the students work through lists of requirements for completion of the rotation.

“I love being able to pass along my knowledge down to the next generation and know they love it as much as I do,” she said.

A native of North Dakota, Marshall started work at LVMC as a traveling worker in December 2005 before hiring on to the staff in February 2007. She previously worked as a “traveler” in Pennsylvania, New York, Wisconsin and Missouri.

She received her bachelor’s degree at the University of Mary in Bismarck, N.D. Initially, she wanted to be an anthropologist or archeologist. But her mother suggested that if she liked to work with bones, she should consider going into the X-ray field.

“People need you,” she said of the career choice. “None of them want to be here. Just to be able to say I’ve helped someone is amazing.”

She was also just named as the clinical supervisor for Santa Barbara City College’s Radiology Program.

— Nora Wallace is a public relations coordinator for Lompoc Valley Medical Center.