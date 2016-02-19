Senior Trio Powers Santa Barbara Boys into CIF 2A Quarterfinals

Boys Basketball

The senior trio of Bolden Brace, Nick Busch and Ben Clay powered top-seeded Santa Barbara High to a 78-61 win over Grand Terrace in a CIF-Southern Section 2A Division second-round boys basketball game on Friday at Colton High.

Brace scored 23 points and Clay and Busch each scored 19 as the Dons pulled away in the second half after leading by 13 at halftime.

"It wasn't one of our best games, but good teams are able to win on the road when not playing their best," assistant coach Joe Bregante said.

Santa Barbara rode five hours on a bus to get to the game.

"I think this was a good game for us and hopefully it can make us a better team, which I think it will," said Bregante.

Santa Barbara is home for the quarterfinals on Tuesday against Lawndale.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.