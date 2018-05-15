Shoplifting Suspect Injures Sheriff’s Motorcycle Deputy While Fleeing Scene

Jeffrey Morgan, 29, of Oxnard is booked on a variety of charges after being arrested in Goleta

A suspected shoplifter struck a Goleta motorcycle deputy with his vehicle Tuesday afternoon while fleeing the Home Depot in Goleta, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

At about 3:45 p.m., deputies responded to a report of theft at the store on the 6900 block of Market Place Drive, sheriff's spokeswoman Kelly Hoover said.

Deputies located Jeffrey Morgan, 29, of Oxnard, who was attempting to flee the scene in a car, according to Hoover.

“In his attempt to evade authorities, Morgan jumped out of his running vehicle, which struck a Goleta Motor Unit, causing minor injuries to the deputy,” Hoover said. “The suspect then fled on foot, across the parking lot. He scaled a fence and ran through the busy intersection of Storke Road and Hollister Avenue.”

Morgan fled to a hotel parking lot at the corner of Storke Road and Hollister Avenue, where he was apprehended, Hoover said.

The injured deputy received minor abrasions and was treated at the scene, Hoover said.

Morgan was determined to be on parole for armed robbery, and thevehicle he was driving was found to be stolen out of the West Hills area of Los Angeles, Hoover said.

Morgan was treated at the scene for minor injuries he sustained when jumping the fence, she said.

He was then booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on charges of felony resisting arrest, felony hit and run, burglary, felony vandalism, obstructing/delaying a police investigation, possession of a burglary tool, possession of hydrocodone, committing a felony while out on bail, possession of psilocybin (mushrooms), driving a vehicle with a suspended drivers license and possession of a stolen vehicle, Hoover said.

Morgan also was placed on a parole hold, Hoover said.

