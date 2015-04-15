Spring Into Sustainability with SBCC Center for Lifelong Learning

Spring is in full swing with National Gardening Month and Earth Day in April, making it is the perfect time to start living a more sustainable life and protecting the environment.

This spring, the SBCC Center for Lifelong Learning is offering classes that teach students how to use fresh produce, grow a sustainable garden, reduce water use and more.

Here is a sampling of spring CLL classes that will focus on gardening and sustainability.

» Sustainable Garden Design Walkabout: This class includes a walkabout of local gardens, including Alice Keck Park Memorial Garden. Students will gain a better understanding of the multiple roles plants can play in landscape and will discover how proper plant selections and spacing results in a low-maintenance environmentally superior landscape. This one-time course will take place on Saturday, May 16.

» Water Wise, Dollar Wise Landscape Solutions: This class teaches students how to apply principles of sustainable landscaping while still retaining the beauty and usefulness of their garden. Students will discover how to analyze the needs of their property and maintain their gardens with reduced water use. This course takes place on Saturday, May 2 and Saturday, May 9.

» Cooking Fresh from the Farmers Market: This class explores sustainable shopping and cooking. Students will meet at the Santa Barbara Farmers Market for an educational shopping experience and then will return to the kitchen to prepare a meal with those fresh ingredients. This one-time class takes place on Saturday, April 25.

» Scrumptious Seafood: Reel in some new recipes using the ocean’s bounty. In this class, you will grill, bake and fry some of the favorite sea foods fresh from Santa Barbara Fish Market. You’ll even get to try some sea vegetables! Experience these residents of the underwater world in a whole new way. This one time class takes place on Tuesday, May 26.

How to Register for Classes

Spring class schedules are available at the SBCC Wake and Schott campuses, at newsstands throughout Santa Barbara and online by clicking here. Spring registration began March 16 and classes start throughout the term, which runs from April 6 through June 13.

The SBCC Center for Lifelong Learning mission is to be responsive to the diverse lifelong learning needs of adult members of the Santa Barbara Community. CLL aims to be the educational, cultural and social hub for the Santa Barbara community, continuing a nearly 60-year tradition of excellence. CLL is online by clicking here, and on Facebook (sbccCLL), Twitter (@sbccCLL) and YouTube.

— Kelly Kapaun is a publicist representing the SBCC Center for Lifelong Learning.