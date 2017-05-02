State Street Ballet Presents Modern Masters

Following the 2016 production of Women’s Work, described by the Santa Barbara Independent as “a bold new step for both the company and the dance community,” State Street Ballet is again focusing on innovative repertory with Modern Masters.

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 13, and 2 p.m. Sunday, May 14, at the New Vic, 33 W. Victoria St.

An eclectic mix of contemporary movement, Modern Masters offers new ideas from choreographers who are redefining the language of ballet.

The weekend’s showcase, described by Artistic Director Rodney Gustafson as “not your grandmother’s ballet,” brings together choreographers William Soleau of New York, Gina Patterson of Jackson Hole, Kevin Jenkins of Boston, and Cecily Stewart of Santa Barbara.

Saturday’s program will also feature a presentation celebrating acclaimed dance photographer Rose Eichenbaum’s new book, Inside the Dancer’s Art, and her 20-year association with State Street Ballet. A discussion with the choreographers follows Sunday’s matinee.

