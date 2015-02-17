Suicide Suspected in Death at Goleta Beach

Emergency personnel were called to Goleta Beach County Park on Tuesday after a man was found dead in a vehicle, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.

Sheriff's deputies and county firefighters responded at about 9:15 a.m., and discovered the victim deceased in his car, said Kelly Hoover, a sheriff's spokeswoman.

"He was the apparent victim of a gunshot wound," Hoover said. "The death appears to be a suicide but is pending a full coroner's investigation."

The man's name was not being released pending notification of relatives, Hoover said.

Click here for free suicide prevention resources that are available 24 hours a day.

