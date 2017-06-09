Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 2:18 pm | Fair 75º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Suspect Taken Into Custody After Woman Shot at Orcutt Home

Victim airlifted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital with gunshot wound to chest

Sheriff’s investigators stand in front of a home in Orcutt where a woman was shot Friday afternoon. A suspect in the shooting was taken into custody in the back yard. Click to view larger
Sheriff’s investigators stand in front of a home in Orcutt where a woman was shot Friday afternoon. A suspect in the shooting was taken into custody in the back yard. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | updated logo 6:42 p.m. | June 9, 2017 | 12:20 p.m.

A 35-year-old woman who was shot at a house in an Orcutt neighborhood Friday afternoon was taken by medical helicopter to a Santa Barbara hospital.

The incident occurred shortly after noon at a residence on the 200 block of Mountain View Drive, according to Cmdr. Craig Bonner of the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Department.

The woman, whose name was not released, was found in the front yard of the single-family home, having suffered at least one gunshot wound, Bonner said.

Neighbors, including an off-duty paramedic, provided aid to the injured woman until emergency personnel arrived.

She was transported by AMR ambulance to the Calstar headquarters at the Santa Maria Public Airport, then was airlifted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

Details on her condition were not available, but Hoover said she was expected to survive.

A man was detained at gunpoint in the rear yard of the home, according to emergency radio traffic.

By Friday evening, officials remained mum on whether anyone had been arrested. 

“At this point, we do have a person of interest who has been detained, but it’s still early in the investigation and no one has been arrested,” said Kelly Hoover, Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman.

The man was cooperative with detectives while being taken into custody, she added.

Detectives were still interviewing witnesses, she added.

“One thing’s that important to note is that we do not believe the public is in any danger,” she said. “We believe that everybody that was involved has been located, and there is no risk to public safety.”

A handgun reportedly was recovered in the back yard of the home.

Neighbors said a man and woman live at the home along with with an teenager and two children, all of whom reportedly were at the residence at the time of the shooting.

The previous afternoon, a neighbor heard the woman screaming, “He’s gonna to kill me. Someone call the cops. He’s trying to kill me,” a resident said Friday afternoon.

Minutes before Friday’s shooting, the couple reportedly was involved in a fight with sounds of glass breaking, items being thrown and shouting heard by a neighbor, who described the sounds as similar to a scene from a movie.

A gunshot echoed in the neighborhood before a child ran to a nearby residence shouting “Call 9-1-1. My mom’s been shot. Call 9-1-1.”

One of the younger children reportedly claimed the dad shot their mom, a neighbor said. 

The young boy, who had blood on his arm, claimed he had punched his dad and accidentally collided with his mom who was bleeding.

The woman reportedly was conscious and communicating with emergency personnel. 

Others said sheriff’s deputies had visited the residence in the past, but Hoover could not confirm whether there were any previous calls for service involving the residence. 

In addition to patrol deputies and detectives, members of the Sheriff's Department's forensics unit were at the scene, along with prosecutors from the District Attorney's Office. 

Anyone with information regarding this case can contact the sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division at 805.681.4150, or leave an anonymous tip by calling 805.681.4171. An anonymous tip may be sent by clicking here and filling out the form.

Noozhawk North County Editor Janene Scully reported from the scene.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

A woman reportedly was shot in the chest Friday afternoon at a home in Orcutt. A suspect in the shooting was taken into custody in the back yard. Click to view larger
A woman reportedly was shot in the chest Friday afternoon at a home in Orcutt. A suspect in the shooting was taken into custody in the back yard. (Janene Scully / Noozhawk photo)
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 