Tara Jones: Bacara Resort & Spa Serving Up 2nd Annual Santa Barbara Food & Wine Weekend

There is no question in my mind that a fabulous glass of wine is everything. But sometimes that fabulous glass of wine needs a partner from the kitchen.

When I was 10 years old, I traveled with my dad on one of his many business trips to an island that had a five-star Michelin rated restaurant inside its only hotel.

My smooth-talking father managed to get them to open the restaurant just for us, and after we were seated told me, with a twinkle in his eye, I could order anything on the menu I wanted. No holds barred. This was my chance to shoot for the moon.

After a painstaking look at the menu, and much to my dad’s chagrin, I asked the waiter for a peanut butter and strawberry jam sandwich.

Fortunately, my aversion to risk-taking and bland taste buds took a severe turn later in life, which is why I am beyond excited to be attending Bacara Resort & Spa’s second annual Food & Wine Weekend later this month.

This foodie-infused weekend will officially be kicking off at the Opening Night Wine Reception on April 17, with samplings of more than 40 varietals from local wineries presented by the Santa Barbara County Vintners’ Association.

With a glass of wine in hand, enjoy a screening of the tribute to Santa Barbara’s beloved Julia Child.

And while Friday’s lineup is sure to be a crowd pleaser for the oenophiles, Saturday is where it’s at for the culinary lovers.

Explore the ins and outs of Santa Barbara’s local food and wine scene with glimpses of the latest happenings in our local food movement, deductive wine tastings, cooking demonstrations, wine pairings and more.

To round out your inspired weekend, be sure to check out the Tasting and Market event Sunday afternoon that promises to expose its participants to the most talked about culinary neighborhoods.

And you can kick that “I ate/drank too much” guilt to the side, as the weekend’s events will be benefiting The Julia Child Foundation for Gastronomy and the Culinary Arts.

Wondering if this promising weekend is really all it’s cracked up to be? Don’t worry, I’ll be taking copious notes, and will give you my full and honest opinion on the flip side.

Until then, be sure to check out the Bacara Food & Wine Weekend by clicking here for all ticket prices and scheduling.

— Tara Jones leads Eat This, Shoot That! and welcomes reader tips and ideas for future columns. She can be reached at [email protected]. Click here for previous columns. The opinions expressed are her own.