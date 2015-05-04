Tara Jones: Santa Barbara Food & Wine Weekend at Bacara Proves Worth the Cost

Advice

I recently attended and participated in all three days of Bacara Resort & Spa’s second annual Santa Barbara Food & Wine Weekend.

As promised I got the skinny on whether this annual event was worth the visit and the cost.

Friday Opening Reception and Screening

($125)

The first official night of the Food & Wine Weekend was a private screening of a Julia Child tribute film followed by a night of exquisite wine tasting and food pairing.

It’s been years since I’ve paid a visit to the Bacara, and I must admit that I forgot how fabulous it really is.

Greeted with a glass of champagne and bag of goldfish crackers — Child’s favorite snack — I was ushered into the quaint screening room for an hour-long film that made one feel as though she never left us.

If all theaters in town were as luxurious as the one inside the Bacara, I would go to the movies more often.

After the riveting film and brief Q&A with author Dorie Greenspan and Geoffrey Drummond, Child’s former TV producer and director, guests were invited to a wine reception presented by the Santa Barbara County Vintners Association.

As someone who often attends wine-tasting events, I figured I had some idea in mind of what was coming to me.

However, as I made my way past tables upon tables of more than 15 top-shelf wineries, an island of charcuterie and a buffet of delectable small plates, I was wildly impressed and already excited about the coming events that weekend.

While I’m not one to get too enthusiastic about most wine receptions, I would visit this one again as every detail was perfectly crafted to tie into the theme of the upcoming classes and other feasts for the days ahead.

Saturday Classes and Celebrity Chef Lunch

(Morning classes $100, afternoon classes $100, celebrity chef lunch $59)

For those of us who have been in a torrid love affair with food and wine for many years, this is the secret getaway that we’ve all longed for.

The classes were set in intimate groups with a maximum of 30 attendees and were packed with incredible bits of local knowledge, deductive wine tasting, and fun, interactive cooking demonstrations.

I attended panel discussions with varied guests from farmers to restaurateurs that took a very informative, impassioned and educational look at our local food scene.

I learned of staggering statistics from local farmers that claimed 90 percent of Santa Barbara County’s produce is exported while 95 percent of what we consume and purchase has been imported, and only 1 percent of Santa Barbara County is fed by local farmers markets.

And yet according to our young chefs, Santa Barbara has become a very exciting place to be as we are fortunate enough to be in the midst of a farm to table food movement in this food-centric county.

No stone was left unturned in the Q&A times with the farmers, covering such topics as identifying the “fake” organic foods to whether the trend of bacon in the culinary scene is still on the rise.

After the first couple classes, I learned more than just a lifetime of knowledge about the Santa Barbara food scene.

I also learned that if you weren’t on top of your game to get to the head of the line before a class started you probably wouldn’t get a seat!

Before lunchtime I enjoyed a blind wine tasting in the Foley Tasting room and watched as they turned away the sad-faced johnny-come-latelies.

While the rules weren’t super clear before starting the tasting process with a fun, eclectic group of strangers, the guessing game was a fun experience as we collectively swirled, sniffed and sipped our way through five top-notch reds.

Treated to a sensational al fresco buffet lunch prepared by famed chefs Suzanne Goin and David Lentz, guests were ushered onto the Ocean Lawn that overlooked Santa Barbara’s rugged and stunning coastline.

After finding one of the few empty seats, I chatted up a few out-of-town guests at my table and the vote was unanimous, the day was a success and the red carpet treatment was not overlooked or under-appreciated.

And as if lunch weren’t filling enough, the two cooking demonstrations I attended that afternoon, taught by Jessica Foster and Virginia Willis, put me in a sufficient food coma that lasted well into the night.

Sunday Neighborhood Tasting

($50)

Sunday morning I braced myself for more eating and drinking, as I was surely not going to miss what promised to be the highlight of the weekend — the Sunday Neighborhood Tasting.

I casually made my way through all the neighborhoods of Santa Barbara County sipping and eating from various stands, being careful to not put myself in a nap-induced state.

And then I discovered the build-your-own huevos rancheros bar hosted by Bacara.

I made as much room as I could muster in my already full stomach and dove head first into what was one of the best huevos rancheros experiences I’ve ever had.

All the pieces of the dish were prepared on-site and were made with locally sourced farm fresh ingredients, from perfectly fried eggs to chunky tomato salsas.

After a brief shlump in the oversized chairs of the Spanish-style lobby, I got back on my feet and went around for round two of the tastings.

I was treated to generous portions from over 30 restaurants, produce stands, wineries and artisans that were beautifully crafted and exceptionally appetizing.

This neighborhood tasting was reasonably priced and an absolute treat for anyone looking to get ahead of the curve in the land of foodies or simply to enjoy a day of luxurious tasting.

If the other events of the weekend are too much for your wallet to handle, next year’s Sunday tasting event is not to be missed!

