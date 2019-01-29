Santa Barbara Target Store Set to Open in April

Company reveals grand opening date and plans to hold a job fair to hire 80 employees for the Upper State Street location

Target is almost here.

The brand beloved by legions of South Coast residents will hold a grand opening event for its Upper State Street store on April 7.

The company also plans a hiring fair next week to hire 80 employees.

“At Target, we are committed to building the best team in retail, including the 80 new team members we’ll bring on at the Santa Barbara Galleria store,” said Allison Lopez, Target store team leader. “We look forward to opening our first store in the community and providing guests with an easy and inspiring shopping experience.”

Target is set to open a small-format store at 3891 State St., near La Cumbre Plaza, the first ever on the South Coast.

The company announced plans for the store last year, and later revealed its plans to open a full-sized store in Goleta at the site of the former Kmart at 6865 Hollister Ave., which is set to open later in 2019.

Right now, the closest Target stores are in Ventura and Santa Maria, and the options for affordable clothes and home supplies are places such as Marshall s or Ross Dress 4 Less, both of which lack the marketing of Target.

The store is part of a new wave of small-format shops that are set in urban areas, dense suburban neighborhoods, and near college and university campuses.

Santa Barbara's store will sell beauty items, baby and kids products, men’s and women’s apparel, portable technology products, and food and beverage items, according to the company.

People will be able to shop online and pick up items at the store, or shop traditionally.

Company representatives previously expected the store to open in October, and carry a wider range of items.

The job fair will be held at The Pepper Tree Inn Best Western, 3850 State St., on Feb. 4 and Feb. 5, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., according to the company.

Interested candidates can apply in advance of the job fair online at Target.com/careers, and can also apply in person during the events.

