Your Health
Samarkand’s Annual Spring Art Show to Showcase Works by Residents and Staff

The “Koi Pond Monet” by Samarkand residents Roger Bradfield and Tom Ginn will be featured in the Annual Spring Art Show at The Samarkand. The pair incorporated Bradfield’s ink cartoon drawing with Ginn’s digital photograph of The Samarkand’s koi pond to create the piece.
The “Koi Pond Monet” by Samarkand residents Roger Bradfield and Tom Ginn will be featured in the Annual Spring Art Show at The Samarkand. The pair incorporated Bradfield’s ink cartoon drawing with Ginn’s digital photograph of The Samarkand’s koi pond to create the piece. (The Samarkand photo)
By Wendy D’Alessandro for The Samarkand | April 27, 2015 | 10:55 a.m.

The Samarkand’s Annual Spring Art Show will showcase approximately 100 works of art created by Samarkand resident and staff artists, both professional and amateur, May 8-10.

The Samarkand, a faith-based, nonprofit, continuing care retirement community operated by Covenant Retirement Communities, is located at 2550 Treasure Drive in Santa Barbara.

The free show will open Friday, May 8 from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and continue on Saturday, May 9 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday, May 10 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The public is welcome.

A variety of media will be represented, including watercolor, oils, acrylics, pastels, textiles, photography, pen and ink, digital art, sculpture, collage, ceramics, plant/garden, needlework and jewelry.

“We have a talented group of artists at The Samarkand,” Resident Services director and show organizer Susan Glancy said. “Some are seasoned professionals, while others discovered and are honing their talents after moving here and taking a few of our art classes.”

The Annual Spring Art Show is co-chaired by residents Jim and Marlene Denny.

Like the city of Santa Barbara, The Samarkand is brimming with culture and talent.

“There are opportunities for professional and novice artists alike to practice their artistic expression, including classes in watercolor and oil painting, pastels, block printmaking, ceramics and drawing,” Glancy said. “It’s inspiring to see residents who don’t consider themselves artists evolve and learn to create such beautiful pieces of art. We’re excited to share their work with the Santa Barbara community.”

Resident artists Roger Bradfield and Tom Ginn created the signature promotional piece for the 2015 art show, titled “Koi Pond Monet.” The pair incorporated Bradfield’s ink cartoon drawing with Ginn’s digital photograph of The Samarkand’s koi pond to create the piece. Ginn is a photographer and Bradfield is a children’s book author and illustrator. Bradfield also created Dooley’s World comic strip (King Fishers Syndicate) and continues draw comic strips for The Samarkand’s community newsletter.

For more information, click here or call 877.231.6284.

The Samarkand, a faith-based, nonprofit continuing care retirement community, is located at 2550 Treasure Drive in Santa Barbara. It is administered by Covenant Retirement Communities, one of the nation’s largest nonprofit senior services providers. Covenant Retirement Communities serves 5,000 residents at 15 retirement communities nationwide and is a ministry of the Evangelical Covenant Church. For more information on The Samarkand, call 877.231.6284 or click here.

— Wendy D’Alessandro represents The Samarkand.

