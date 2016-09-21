Three Dos Pueblos Golfers Shoot in 30s in Win Over Buena

College Volleyball

Bella Vigna was the medalist again for Dos Pueblos in 211-262 Channel League girls golf win over Buena on Wednesday at Glen Annie Golf Course.

Vigna shot a 36 to lead a balance DP scorecard. Gabby Minier fired a 38 and Julia Forster carded a 39. Hannah Cho finished with a 43.

"With only eight girls total on the team this year, everybody's role is super important," DP coach Dan Choi said. "It has also put a lot of expectations on our players but they have not backed down. All our brand-new golfers continue to score lower and improve every match and all our returning golfers are constantly shooting low rounds."

Dos Pueblos improves to 8-1 overall and 4-0 in the Channel League.

