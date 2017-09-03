UCSB Men’s Water Polo Loses 2 Close Games at Triton Invitational

Water Polo

No. 6 UC Santa Barbara dropped a pair of tough men's water polo matches on the final day of the Triton Invitational, falling 8-7 to Cal in its first match on Sunday and 9-6 to Long Beach State in the final contest.

In their first match of the day, against the Golden Bears, the Gauchos (2-2) got a pair of goals each from senior Shane Hauschild (Santa Barbara's San Marcos High School) and sophomore Ivan Gvozdanovic. They had a chance at a tying goal in the final seconds. Trailing 8-7, they ran a play for a shot by Borislav Jovanovic. His attempt blasted off the cross bar as time ran out.

In the defeat to Long Beach, Hauschild scored another goal and assisted on a second, but the Gauchos fell behind 5-3 at halftime and couldn't climb back. Gvozdanovic also contributed a score in the match against LBSU.

UCSB will travel to the Inland Empire Invitational on Sept. 9 at the University of Redlands and will take-on Pomona Pitzer at 10:20 a.m. and Occidental at 1:20 p.m.