Pixel Tracker

Friday, November 30 , 2018, 2:40 am | A Few Clouds 55º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table, The Lab, and American Riviera Bank
Santa Barbara Athletic Round TableThe LabAmerican Riviera Bank
College Volleyball

UCSB Volleyball Falls in Five in National Invitational

By UCSB Sports Information | November 29, 2018 | 11:23 p.m.

Playing in its first postseason match since 2013, the UC Santa Barbara women's volleyball team fell to Fresno State in five sets in the NIVC First Round at UNLV's Cox Pavilion on Thursday evening, 25-23, 22-25, 25-16, 26-28, 15-11.

The Gauchos (17-12)  used a dramatic 4-1 surge to close game four extended their season. Unfortunately for the Gauchos, the Bulldogs (22-10) would take control midway through the final set, eventually winning it 15-11.

UCSB was without its star outside hitter Lindsey Ruddins for the final two sets. She finished with 12 kills (.182) and seven digs.

Lindsey's younger sister Gigi Ruddins went on to lead all players with a career-high 18 kills. She put away eight kills in the fourth set alone to help send the match to a deciding set.

Middle blocker Rowan Ennis and outside hitter Torre Glasker also made an impact on offense, each finishing with 11 kills. Ennis was particularly effective in the opening two sets when she recorded nine of her 11 kills. She had six in set two, including the go-ahead kill to break a 16-16 tie and put the Gauchos up for good.

Lindsey Ruddins would see her final action of the season to close the third set. 

Playing without their most reliable offensive weapon, the Gauchos battled through a set four in which neither team held a lead larger than three points the entire way. UCSB answered three match points, thanks to kills by Ennis and Torre Glasker and a Bulldog service error. Gigi Ruddins would go on to score the clinching point, 28-26.

Santa Barbara held a 3-2 lead early in a set five which saw five ties. However, a pair of 4-1 runs midway through the set gave Fresno State leads of 9-6 and 13-8. The Bulldogs went on to clinch the match on a kill by Kava Durr.

Middle blockers Charlie Robinson and Nicole Omwanghe added seven and five kills, respectively. Robinson provided the Gauchos' set-winner in game two.

Defensively, four players reached double-figures in digs, led by senior libero Emilia Petrachi's 18. Freshman setter Olivia Lovenberg had 15 digs to go along with her 58 assists. Glasker and freshman Zoe Fleck had 14 and 11 digs, respectively. Omwanghe also finished with a team-high two blocks.

Petrachi ends her career with 1,977 digs, a program record. Lindsey Ruddins extended her career-high in kills to 587 for the year, the highest kill total for any Gaucho during the rally scoring era (since 2001). It also stands in the top-3 all-time in program history for a single season, surpassing Roberta Gehlke's career-high of 578 (1999) for the No. 3 spot.

UCSB's 17 wins this year were tied for the second-most since head coach Nicole Lantagne Welch took the helm in 2013. It was the third time the Gauchos have reached 17 wins since 2010.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 