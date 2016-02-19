Westmont Gets Solid Outing from Daniel Butler in GSAC Baseball Opener

Baseball

An eight-inning pitching gem by Daniel Butler led 16th-ranked Westmont Baseball to a 5-1 victory over conference newcomer Menlo (10-5, 2-2 GSAC) in the Warriors' Golden State Athletic Conference opener. Six Warrior runs gave Butler (3-0) all the breathing room he needed to secure the win. The right-hander allowed three runs on seven hits, struck out five and walked two. After falling behind 1-0 in the top of the second inning off an RBI-single by Menlo right fielder Chris Berry, the Warriors roared back to score five runs in the bottom of the third off of just three hits. Michael Frigon produced a lead-off double to right center to get the Warriors (9-1, 1-0 GSAC) rolling. After Frigon advanced to third on a wild pitch, Michael Stefanic doubled - again to right center - to bring Frigon home. After Alex Bush was walked, Derek Rodigo singled to left to fill the bags with Westmont runners. A wild pitch by Oaks' starter Ashkhon Kahaulua advanced each runner one base and allowed Stefanic to score. Jarrett Costa was then walked to reload the bases with no outs. Another base on balls was issued to Alika McGuire to score Bush and make the score 3-1. Michael Pollex then hit a ground ball to first that Oaks first baseman Garrett Gemgnani missed played. Once he recovered the ball, he tried unsuccessfully to gun down Rodigo at the plate. One out later, Pinch hitter Matt Matlock reached on a fielder's choice that saw Michael Valentine, the courtesy runner for Costa, retired at home plate. Another bases loaded walk, this one to Frigon, resulted in a 5-1 score for the Warriors and chased Kahaulua from the game. Kahaulua (2-2) was eventually charged with the loss. The Warriors added another run in the bottom of the sixth when Graylin Derke singled to score Pollex from second base.

