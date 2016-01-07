Monday, April 2 , 2018, 2:34 pm | Overcast 58º

 
 
 
 
College Basketball

No. 1 Westmont Women Breeze to 9th Straight Win

By Kaci Mexico, Westmont Sports Information | January 7, 2016 | 10:15 p.m.

The nation’s top-ranked Westmont women’s basketball team won its ninth consecutive game, defeating La Sierra,  73-34, in non-league action on Thursday

“I think it was a good game for everybody to get in and contribute,” explained head coach Kirsten Moore. “We have been continuing to focus on our pressure defense and our rebounding and it showed in tonight’s game – we forced 20 turnovers and out rebounded them 51-27.”

Additionally, the Warriors held the Golden Eagles to under 20 points in each half – 16 in the first half and 18 in the second quarter.

“In the second period we outscored them 19-4,” noted Moore. “That second period is when we established a really good lead that we were able to build off of for the rest of the game.”

“I thought Kayla Sato had a really great game for us,” added Moore. “She came off the bench in this game and really made an impact. She was our leading rebounder with 10 rebounds and was also effective offensively with eight points.”

The Warriors had three players score in double figures: Aysia Shellmire led with 13 points, Aimee Brakken had 11, and Morgan  Haskin had 10.

Kaci Mexico writes for The Westmont College Sports Information Department

