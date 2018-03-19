Westmont Women Headed to NAIA National Championship Game

College Basketball

Westmont scored more than three-quarters of its points from its inside game as the Warrior advanced to the NAIA Women's Basketball National Championship Game with a 56-54 semifinal win over Wayland Baptist of Texas on Monday night.

The Warriors (26-6) will take on Freed-Hardeman of Tennessee (33-4) in the title game at 7 p.m. MDT/6 p.m. PDT in Rimrock Auto Arena in Billings, Montana.

Three seniors dominated the paint for the Warriors. Lauren McCoy tallied 22 points and 11 rebounds. Morgan Haskin added 18 points and Jae Ferrin tacked on three points to account for 43 of Westmont's 56 points.

"Wayland was out on our shooters big time and really pressuring," said Westmont head coach Kirsten Moore. "Our guards got loose for a couple of looks but not very many. Our posts were strong and played aggressive. Those are our three seniors in there."

The game was closely contested throughout with neither team gaining a double-digit lead.

"I think it was a game of two really tough and gritty teams," said Moore. "I have so much respect for Wayland for how they play and defend and hustle and rebound. It was almost like playing our mirror image."

The Warriors led throughout most of the game, but with 6:34 remaining in regulation, Kendrick Clark nailed a 3-pointer for Wayland Baptist (27-7) to tie the score at 44-44.

Haskin made one of two free throws on the Warriors next possession. The Flying Queens of Wayland Baptist brought the ball down the court but had a three-point attempt by Maci Merket blocked by Joy Krupa. Ferrin was fouled on the Warriors resulting possession and also made one of two free throw attempts, giving the Warriors a 46-44 advantage with 5:43 remaining on the game clock.

A jumper by Clark tied the game at 46 before McCoy stepped to the free throw line and sank two free throws to put Westmont up 48-46. McCoy was eight of nine from the charity stripe. After two defensive stands by the Warriors, McCoy was fouled again going to the hoop and drained two more free throws to give Westmont a 50-46 lead with 3:21 to go.

Just 14 seconds later, Morgan Bennett dropped in a long-range shot to pull the Queens within one (50-49). Two more defensive stops followed before McCoy was fouled again, giving her the opportunity to extend the Warrior lead to 52-49 with 1:38 showing on the clock.

A jumper by the Queens' Nina Sato reduced Westmont's advantage to just one more before Haskin scored on a layup to give Westmont a 54-51 advantage with 1:11 remaining. Sato missed on the Queen's next possession and McCoy grabbed the rebound. But a Warrior turnover returned the ball to Wayland Baptist with 29 seconds remaining.

Queen's head coach Alesha Ellis called timeout and chose to advance the ball to the front court. After the inbound pass, Merket found Bennett at the top of the key where the sophomore dropped in another three to tie the game at 54 with 22 seconds to play.

With 12 seconds remaining, Moore called time out for Westmont after Lauren Tsuneishi dribbled the ball into the forecourt. Westmont inbounded the ball, but a trap caught Maud Ranger near the half-court line.

Moore called time out again with seven seconds to go. This time, the ball was inbounded to McCoy at the top of the key. McCoy drove the lane and swooped a layup into the basket, giving Westmont a 56-54 lead with 1.3 seconds remaining.

Again, the Queens called timeout and choose to advance the ball into the front court. The inbounded ball went to Merket at the top of the key. Merket got off a contested 3-point attempt that fell well short of its intended target as the buzzer sounded the Warrior victory.

Westmont players ran on the court and celebrated by jumping in each other's arms.

"We're so excited," said Haskin. "Just to think about all the hard work we have faced this season and all the trials we have faced, it is really paying off. We have been really been battle tested and we are so thankful.

"Our defense kept coming up with key stops and we were able to convert on the offensive end a little bit. It was really our defense that kept us going.

"Wayland is a very good team. They were very scrappy, very tough, played hard and rebounded really well. That was a really good challenge for us. They prepared us well for the championship game."

"It doesn't surprise me that it came down to one possession," said Moore. "All year long, our players have pulled out tough games down the stretch. Lauren McCoy was incredible again tonight."

Freed-Hardeman and Westmont have played twice before. In the 2013 NAIA Championship, Westmont defeated the Lions 59-49 in a semifinal game. The next season, Freed-Hardeman visiting Westmont and claimed a 69-59 win at Murchison.

Freed-Hardeman reached the championship game by posting a 61-50 win over Montana Western before a partisan crowd cheering for the Lions' opponent.