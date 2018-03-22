In This Section
Health
Pinot and Purses Fundraiser Aims to Sack Heart Disease
Donate a new or gently used designer bag to get a free ticket
CLICK HERE TO LOOK FOR PROPERTY
Weekly Home Showcase
878 Paseo Ferrelo, Santa Barbara 93103
Weekly Home Showcase
4663 Vintage Ranch Lane, Santa Barbara 93110
- 1. Santa Barbara Unified School District to Create Task Force for School-Safety Measures - March 22, 2018 | 10:14 p.m.
- 2. Santa Barbara Volleyball Has Its Way Against Buena - March 22, 2018 | 9:57 p.m.
- 3. BizHawk: Max’s Restaurant in Santa Barbara Closing After 34 Years - March 22, 2018 | 9:44 p.m.
- 4. San Marcos Edges Santa Barbara in Girls Lacrosse - March 22, 2018 | 8:30 p.m.
- 5. Authorities Looking For Man Posting Fake Flyers, Trying to Illegally Gain Access… - March 22, 2018 | 6:30 p.m.
Daily Noozhawk
Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.Sign Up Now >
Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties
Gary Welterlen and Carla Reeves
"We both love this business. We strive to make life long relationships from each real estate transaction."