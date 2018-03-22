Thursday, March 22 , 2018, 10:37 pm | Light Rain Fog/Mist 57º

 
 
 
 
Jewelry will be for sale at Heart Association’s April 10 benefit.
Health

Pinot and Purses Fundraiser Aims to Sack Heart Disease

Donate a new or gently used designer bag to get a free ticket
By Donna Romani for the American Heart Association | March 22, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.
Faith

D.C. Collier: Sin Gives Us Something to Chew On, But It Won’t Stay Down

By D.C. Collier | March 22, 2018 | 11:15 a.m.

Easy Lift Transportation Honored as State Transit Leader

By Jennifer Goddard for Easy Lift Transportation | March 22, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.
Health

Have a Ball at Heart Association Fundraiser

By Donna Romani for the American Heart Association | March 21, 2018 | 6:35 p.m.

20 to Graduate From Rescue Mission Recovery Program

By Rebecca M. Weber for Santa Barbara Rescue Mission | March 21, 2018 | 5:59 p.m.

Town Hall to Tackle Climate Change and New Normal

By Briana Sapp Tivey for Drought, Fire and Flood Town Hall | March 21, 2018 | 5:32 p.m.
Arts

Wildling to Honor Wilderness Spirit, Legacy Award Recipients

By Katie Pearson for the Wildling Museum of Art & Nature | March 21, 2018 | 4:49 p.m.
Business

Chumash Foundation Gives $5,000 Grant to Housing Trust Fund

By Jennifer McGovern for Housing Trust Fund of Santa Barbara County | March 21, 2018 | 3:50 p.m.

Run Like a Woman Instructs Effective Political Campaigning

By Catherine Swysen for Santa Barbara Women’s Political Committee | March 21, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

Brian Burke: (Column 174) — Nerdy Steve Adams Has Affected California Divorces for 40 Years

By Brian Burke, Noozhawk Columnist | March 21, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

Danny Tyree: Are Supermarkets Becoming the Center of Your Life?

By Danny Tyree | March 20, 2018 | 12:50 p.m.

Say Yes to Designer Dresses at Bargain Prices

By Sam McCabe Music Academy of the West Women’s Auxiliary | March 20, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

Get Lowdown on Greywater With New County Handbook

By Tyrone LaFay for County Public Works Department | March 20, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

Shelters Open Overnight Tuesday, March 20

By Freedom Warming Centers | March 19, 2018 | 10:31 p.m.
Weekly Home Showcase

878 Paseo Ferrelo, Santa Barbara 93103

By Aaron L. Gilles | March 19, 2018 | 9:15 a.m.
Weekly Home Showcase

4663 Vintage Ranch Lane, Santa Barbara 93110

By Elizabeth Wagner | March 19, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.
Pets

Bonnie Franklin: How to Keep Your Dog Flu-Free, Or to Treat It If Ill

By Bonnie Franklin DVM | March 18, 2018 | 11:50 p.m.
People

Judy Foreman: Toasting Archie McLaren and His Example of Doing Good, Living Well

By Judy Foreman, Noozhawk Columnist | @noozhawknews | March 18, 2018 | 10:00 p.m.
Wine

Laurie Jervis: Viticulture and Wine Conference WiVi Central Coast Returning to Paso Robles

By Laurie Jervis, Noozhawk Columnist | @NoozhawkNews | March 17, 2018 | 4:45 p.m.
Here & There

Donna Polizzi: Low-Key Atascadero Rich in History, Culture and Hearty Dining

By Donna Polizzi | updated logo | March 17, 2018 | 1:30 p.m.
Faith

Jim Langley: Experience Isn’t Everything

By Jim Langley | March 17, 2018 | 10:30 a.m.
Teenagers

Louise Palanker: Making the First Move, Afraid of Dogs, Resisting Pressure to Drink

By Louise Palanker | @louisepalanker | March 17, 2018 | 9:30 a.m.
Health

Pediatrician to Address Lifelong Effects of Childhood Adversity

By Caitlin O'Hara for UCSB Arts & Lectures | March 17, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.
Arts

Costume Historian to Discuss Fabric of Haute Couture

By Elena Brokaw for Museum of Ventura County | March 17, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

Community Leaders Launch Conservation Blueprint for County

By Santa Barbara County Conservation Blueprint | March 17, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

