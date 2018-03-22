Why Choose Village Properties?

.(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address)

NOOZHAWK: What is your experience and education?

PATRICIA GRIFFIN: 30 Years + as a Realtor and Licensed Broker

NOOZHAWK: What designations or certifications do you hold?

PG: Broker Associate

NOOZHAWK: Is this your full-time job?

PG: Yes.

NOOZHAWK: What is the price range of most of the homes you have sold?

PG: I cover homes in all price ranges - $250,000 - $25M.

NOOZHAWK: How many homes did you sell last year?

PG: Eight.

NOOZHAWK: Which neighborhoods do you primarily work in?

​PG: Montecito & Santa Barbara.

NOOZHAWK: How long does it take to sell a house in the neighborhoods you specialize in?

​PG: 30 days - 120 days.

NOOZHAWK: On average, how close to the asking price is the final sale price on homes you have sold?

​PG: 95%.

NOOZHAWK: How do you market your client's homes?

​PG: The Village Properties associations through Christies's Great Estates, Luxury Real Estate, the Santa Barbara Multiple Listing Service, Realtor.com, Mayfair in London, the Village website, and my own website cover the world in on line interest and activity. My listings are also placed in the local print media such as the Santa Barbara Newpress, the Voice, the Independent and Homes Magazine as well as on Television through the Home Showcase.

NOOZHAWK:​ Do you show properties from other companies' listings?

​PG: Absolutely. I value the relationships that I have built over the years with the majority of companies and their agents.

NOOZHAWK:​ ​What is your negotiating style and how does it differ from others?

NOOZHAWK: Do you use videos and virtual tours to market your client's homes?

PG: I am a strong believer in virtual tours, providing clients with the best tour possible prior to an actual visit to the property.

NOOZHAWK: What do you suggest sellers do to get their house ready to put on the market?

​​PG: I have been fortunate to have many sellers with beautiful homes that often times need very little. Usually I suggest removing personal items and decluttering if that is when called for. But, I also have great relationships with stagers whom I trust to evaluate a particular home that might need partial or full staging as well as landscape assistance when necessary.

NOOZHAWK: How do you arrive at the listing price?

​​PG: I do a full market analysis, ask a few trusted agents in the specific area and price range to view the property and give their opinion of pricing, and then share all of the data with the seller, who then sets the price based a review of the suggestions and data provided.

NOOZHAWK: What kind of guarantees do you offer?

​​PG: If a seller is unhappy with my services I advise that they may cancel. That has never happened as yet. My reputation as a professional is paramount and my goal is to help my clients find their dream home and to sell at the right price with a win/win situation.