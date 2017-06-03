Bishop Garcia Diego High School Bids Farewell to Class of 2017

“People say it all comes down to this,” said Emily Condon, the class’ University of Pennsylvania-bound salutatorian. “But by that logic, this is the peak of our lives. I don’t know about you, but I certainly suspect this is not the highlight of our lives, our proudest achievement.
“This graduation is one of many achievements that will allow us to succeed further, to continue to strive for greatness,” she told her class. “This is the first important step in discovering our individual and collective potential.”
Saturday morning’s commencement speaker, Ronald Cortez, vice chancellor of administrative and business services at UC Irvine, rooted his advice to the graduates in a quotation from President John F. Kennedy: “‘The ancient Greek definition of happiness was the full use of your powers along the lines of excellence.’”
“As Bishop Diego High School graduates, you have a phenomenal educational background and spiritual foundation, so using the full strength of your powers will become refined throughout the years,” said Cortez, a Bishop board trustee.
“But the question remains as to how one determines the ‘lines of excellence’ in pursuing one’s own happiness.”
The answer, he explained, is to “own your own mind, be resilient and find your passion.”
