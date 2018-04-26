Tuesday, June 19 , 2018, 11:33 am | A Few Clouds 65º

 
 
 
 

Business

BizHawk: Fess Parker Hotel in Santa Barbara Gets New Management by Hilton

Owners of Marshall's, Urban Outfitters Buildings Looking For Buyers; legal cannabis driving real estate prices;

Hotel and palm trees. Click to view larger
The Fess Parker’s DoubleTree Resort in Santa Barbara has been newly renovated and rebranded as Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort. (Joshua Molina / Noozhawk photo)
By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | April 26, 2018 | 9:41 p.m.

BizHawk is published weekly, and includes items of interest to the business community. Share your business news, including employee announcements and personnel moves, by emailing [email protected].

Fess Parker's DoubleTree Resort Inn has a new name and management.

The iconic beachfront hotel on Cabrillo Boulevard has been newly renovated and rebranded as Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort.

All 360 guest rooms have been redone with ocean and sky-blue tones, driftwood inspired interiors, and private balconies or patios.

The hotel is jointly owned by Park Hotels & Resorts and the Fess Parker family.

“From its unbeatable location to legacy of exceptional service, Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort represents everything today’s travelers value,” said Joe Berger, executive vice president and president, Americas, Hilton. “With the renovations and repositioning of this resort, we are poised to redefine the guest experience for visitors to this top American destination.”

The Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort, 633 E. Cabrillo Blvd., also features locally sourced cuisine at The Roundhouse, offering all-day dining, and Rodney’s Grill, "where sustainable seafood and naturally raised meats are paired with the freshest seasonal ingredients," according to a news release.

The Fess Parker Wine Tasting Room also offers a self-service wine dispensing system with wines of the Central Coast.

Macy's, Saks and Marshall's

The Thomas Fire and Montecito debris flow hurt commercial sales significantly during the first quarter of 2018, according to Hayes Commercial Group. In the first quarter there were 13 commercial sales, valued at $58 million, about half of the amount from the first quarter of the year prior.

Montecito was hit the hardest; no commercial properties were brought to market in the first quarter, but one sale was completed: 1101 Coast Village Road.

The building is occupied by Compass Realty, and was purchased in a 1031 exchange by an investor for $7.7 million, according to Hayes. 

In addition, two prominent large retail properties sold in downtown Santa Barbara during the first quarter.

The vacant 135,000-square-foot Macy’s building at 701 State Street was purchased by the owners of Paseo Nuevo mall for $12 million. 

According to Hayes, the new owners plan to transform the old Macy's building into an entertainment-oriented retail and dining establishment, marketed as “destination retail.”

In addition, the Saks Off 5th building, 1001 State St., was purchased by a local investor for $18.5 million. Saks plans to depart the the spot in 2019.

Hayes, in its quarterly commercial real estate report, also said that the Marshalls building at 900 State St and the Urban Outfitters building at 624 State St are prominent downtown retail properties with national tenants that are trying to attract buyers. 

Cannabis Driving Sales

The legalization of cannabis is having "a noticeable effect on real estate," according to Hayes.

An owner-user purchased a 14.7-acre building at 3561 Foothill Road in Carpinteria for $9.9 million, and plans to use the facility as a grow house. The sale was 150 percent higher than the last time the building sold four year ago. 

New Venture Challenge

The 8th Annual SBCC Scheinfeld Center New Venture Challenge takes place, Friday, April 27, at Santa Barbara City College.

The New Venture Challenge is broken down into a high school and a college tier.

Based on their business plans, 10 finalists will be chosen from each tier to pitch their concept at the event, Center New Venture Challenge. Local business executives, bankers, investors, and entrepreneurs will serve as judges at the event. 

It takes place from 2 to 7 p.m. ​The collegiate pitch will run from 2 to 4 p.m. witih the winners announced at 4:20 p.m.

The high school portion will run from 4:45 p.m. to 6:45 p.m., with the winners announced at 7 p.m.

Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Elizabeth Wagner
Elizabeth Wagner
"I consider myself to be an up front and honest agent and willing to talk my clients out of purchasing a property that isn’t right for them or won’t meet their needs in a year or two."

Full Profile >

 
 