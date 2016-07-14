BizHawk: Helena Avenue Bakery Serving Up Breads & Pastries in Santa Barbara’s Funk Zone

FG Beauty Boutique opens in Paseo Nuevo mall, Chocolats du CaliBressan moves to State Street, and local banks hire and shuffle personnel

Though it’s known for its wine bars and craft breweries, Santa Barbara’s Funk Zone is also home to establishments in the comestibles business.

The latest to open in this category is Helena Avenue Bakery, which opened up shop July 7 at 131 Anacapa St.

The bakery is located alongside The Lark, Lucky Penny, Les Marchands and the Santa Barbara Wine Collective, which are all the creations of Acme Hospitality.

In addition to handmade pastries and breads, Helena Avenue Bakery offers an assortment of sandwiches, salads, pickled vegetables, salami, and cheese boards.

Acme recognized that Santa Barbara was in need of a bakery that provided top-notch bread, pastries, sandwiches, and salads that can either be enjoyed at its establishments or taken to go, baker Bryan Foehl told Noozhawk.

“It’s a bakery for the sake of being a bakery — it’s just gung-ho about really good rustic pastries and bread,” he said.

The property, located behind Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co., used to be a storage space, a retail store, and a winery; Some of the winery’s casks are now decoration in the open, high-ceilinged space, which the bakery shares with the Santa Barbara Wine Collective.

“We make everything fresh every day, so it’s literally just a grab-and-go, but at a different level than a convenience store sort of thing,” Foehl said.

“We want people to be able to come in and feel like they can sit down and relax, enjoy some really well-made food and bread and pastries, and at the same time share the experience of doing a wine tasting with” the bakery’s sister establishments, he said.

“I think people are going to be surprised when they come in here for wine tasting and they see that they get more than just wine — that they can actually have a nice little meal.”

Helena Avenue Bakery is open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

FG Beauty Boutique opens in Santa Barbara’s Paseo Nuevo mall

The newest tenant of the Paseo Nuevo mall is FG Beauty Boutique, which opened at the beginning of the month at 11 W. De La Guerra St., across from Metropolitan Paseo Nuevo Cinemas.

“We do facials, waxing, lash extension, makeup,” said Patricia Guerrera, who runs the boutique. “We specialize in makeup for special occasions like weddings.”

“We also carry very unique products that a lot of people in Santa Barbara don’t carry, like Bond No. 9 fragrances, Darphin skin care, Eve Lom for a lot of specialty items as well,” she told Noozhawk.

The original FG, Guerrera said, is in Florida and owned by her sister, Francesca. The two, who have been in the beauty business for over 30 years, decided to team up and expand the business with a second location 2,300 miles west, near Guerrera’s Tru Beauty business.

Guerrera said her brother was with the former tenant, iGeeks, in the Paseo Nuevo location, and offered her the lease upon moving out.

“He has his other location, so he decided, ‘Hey, why don’t you go do this.’ I was looking for a bigger space, my sister wanted to branch out, so it just worked out,” she said.

With Santa Barbara being such a popular wedding destination, she said, people arriving for their big day are searching for the perfect makeup, and FG Beauty Boutique fills in that niche.

The boutique is open 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Chocolats du CaliBressan moves onto State Street

After a stay in downtown Santa Barbara’s high-end La Arcada shopping and restaurant center, Chocolats du CaliBressan has moved a few doors down onto the corner of State and Figueroa streets.

The bigger space, owner Jill-Marie Carré told Noozhawk, finally afforded she and her husband, Jean Michel, the opportunity to expand the chocolaterie’s offerings.

The 1100 State Street location now offers espresso, gelato, three flavors of hot chocolate, and, of course, wholesale and retail chocolates — which can be specially made with branding and logos.

“We kind of have a niche here, which is excellent for us,” Carré said. “We went from San Diego to Napa Valley to find out where we wanted to live and work and do this.”

Chocolats du CaliBressan’s original Carpinteria location is at 4193 Carpinteria Ave., where Jean Michel makes all the business’ chocolate himself.

Their idea for the business, Carré said, originated when they were in France.

The South Coast was chosen, she said, “because it is a place where people appreciate fine food — and we were hoping fine chocolate. And we’ve hoped correctly.”

Union Bank’s The Private Bank and Community Bank of Santa Maria hire and shuffle personnel

Union Bank’s The Private Bank has hired William Moon from Wells Fargo as vice president and private banker in Santa Barbara.

“His depth of industry experience and knowledge of banking, credit, investing, estate and business planning will help us further serve the financial needs of our valued private banking clients,” Union Bank managing director of the Private Bank George Leis said in a statement.

Prior to Wells Fargo, Moon was a relationship manager with HSBC in New York and a private client advisor at J.P. Morgan.

Further northwest, the Community Bank of Santa Maria has shuffled some personnel.

Lompoc Community Bank, a division of the Community Bank of Santa Maria, is sending its manager Leah West to the parent bank’s Santa Maria Way, which provides West “a more centralized location to serve her loan customers, which are located in Guadalupe, Santa Maria and Lompoc,” the Community Bank of Santa Maria said in a statement.

Taking over for West in Lompoc, president and CEO Janet Silveria announced, would be Ruth Moran, who has been with the bank for over two years.

— Noozhawk staff writer Sam Goldman can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .