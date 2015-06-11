Thursday, June 7 , 2018, 8:27 am | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

BizHawk: Local Couple Launch Cannonball Collective Magazine Experience

Esau's Café closes its longtime Santa Barbara location, Whistle Club is moving to Montecito and Cielito Taqueria reopens in Cielito Restaurant

Sarah Cook and her husband have launched Cannonball Collective as a quarterly online magazine that includes an optional subscription to receive a “Cannonball Kit” with each issue, offering tools to inspire readers to make their own creations.
(Gina Potthoff / Noozhawk photo)
By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | June 11, 2015 | 6:45 p.m.

[BizHawk is published weekly, and includes items of interest to the business community. Share your business news, including employee announcements and personnel moves, by emailing [email protected]]

Two creative-minded locals have launched an online magazine that also offers readers a chance to practice what its featured items preach.

Cannonball Collective’s first online issue launched this month under the guidance of founders and Santa Barbara residents Sarah Cook and Jonas Brickus. Both come from marketing and branding backgrounds, having moved to the area from the East Coast so Brickus could become Teva’s creative director at Deckers Outdoor Corp.

The couple designed Cannonball Collective as a quarterly online magazine of wittily written features on noteworthy trends from around the globe, with free-to-peruse online content.

Those looking to go a step further pay for a “Cannonball Kit” subscription, which comes with more content and specially chosen products to inspire a sort of collective.

“We want to infuse everything we do with a sense of fun,” Cook said. “We want to do stuff that inspires people to try new things, to explore.”

The inaugural issue, Revival, shared the stories of individuals rejuvenating stagnant motels, repurposing materials for bags and rejuvenating torn and worn-out clothing into art.

That kit, for example, includes sewing and other darning materials but lets subscribers try out ideas without point-by-point instructions, said Cook, who writes and edits Cannonball Collective.

She expects the next issue to be out in July.

Santa Barbara Esau’s Café Closes

The Esau’s Café in Santa Barbara has closed after 55 years of serving customers, with its owners now focusing on the lone Carpinteria location.

Scott and Arti Stanley, who bought the business in 1979 from its founder, were forced to close the 721 Chapala St. location at the end of May after the landlord raised the rent.

Locals might be more familiar with the café’s original location at 403 State St., which was where the eatery operated until seven years ago, when that landlord wanted a change and the café moved to Chapala Street, Scott Stanley told Noozhawk.

He said he had hoped to remain in Santa Barbara, but the rent increase made that impossible.

“It hurts,” Stanley said.

His family will continue operating the remaining location at 507 Linden Ave. in Carpinteria, where the Stanleys live.

That Esau’s Café is open seven days a week about a block from the ocean and next door to the Amtrak station.

Whistle Club Plans Montecito Move

The women’s apparel shop Whistle Club will soon move from 819 State St. to Coast Village Road in Montecito after more than a year in business.

Owner Rebecca McKinney said the move to 1235 Coast Village Road, Suite C, makes sense, since its curated assortment of clothing, accessories and gift brands seems suited for Montecito shoppers.

“It was amazing for us to get a feel for the market,” she said. “In the past year, I think it’s become pretty clear that Montecito is going to be a better home for us long term. I’m excited to set up shop and have a more permanent home.”

McKinney said the Whistle Club will close up its Paseo space by the end of June and hopefully open in Montecito later this month or early next.

Cielito Taqueria Reopens

Santa Barbara’s Cielito Restaurant has reopened its Cielito Taqueria inside the eatery at 1114 State St.

The taqueria offers a quick bite to eat in the form of signature tacos, burritos and a Cielito salsa bar, a break from the concept of the restaurant as a whole, which opened in 2011 with an emphasis on a tapas-style menu.

The Cielito Taqueria offers lunchtime counter service from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

Noozhawk staff writer Gina Potthoff can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

