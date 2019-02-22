Pixel Tracker

Caltrans Moves Up Date for Reopening Highway 154 to March 6

Weather permitting, work to address clogged culvert and repair roadway will be done earlier than previously expected

A secondary culvert has been installed across Highway 154 at the location were a culvert clogged Feb. 2 after a debris flow. Click to view larger
A secondary culvert has been installed across Highway 154 at the location were a culvert clogged Feb. 2 after a debris flow, causing a three-week shutdown of the roadway. Caltrans announced Friday that it hopes to reopen the road to through traffic by March 6, ahead of schedule. (Cynthi Bacon photo)
By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | February 22, 2019 | 3:14 p.m.

There was good news Friday for commuters and other motorists who have been unable to use Highway 154 to travel between Santa Barbara and the Santa Ynez Valley.

Caltrans announced that the rural state highway, which has been closed to through traffic for nearly three weeks, will reopen by Wednesday, March 6, weather permitting.

"Caltrans will provide an exact date and time of opening by the end of next week," said Jim Shivers, a Caltrans District 5 spokesman.

The roadway was shut down Feb. 2 after heavy rains spawned a debris flow from the Whittier Fire burn area that clogged a culvert under the highway east of the entrance to the Cachuma Lake Recreation Area.

The agency and its contractors have been working on an emergency project to clear the culvert, repair the embankment and restore the roadway surface. CalPortland Construction of Santa Maria is the contractor for the $2.2 million project.

Caltrans previously had estimated it would be mid-March before the highway was reopened.

Highway 154 remains shut down at Live Oak Camp on the east and the entrance to Lake Cachuma on the west.

When the highway re-opens, motorists may encounter one-way reversing traffic control so that Caltrans can perform additional work at this location, Shivers said.

Click here for information from Caltrans on highway conditions.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Work continues to repair Highway 154 in the Santa Ynez Valley. Click to view larger
Work continues to repair Highway 154 in the Santa Ynez Valley, where a clogged culvert forced a shutdown of the roadway since Feb. 2. (Caltrans photo)

