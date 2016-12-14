Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 2:00 am | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Casa del Herrero Decks the Halls in Celebration of the Holiday Season

Guests enjoy wine and appetizers at the exclusive and festive Christmas at the Casa

Casa del Herrero honoree Sharon Bradford, left, who received the Silver Belle Award for her dedication, Executive Director Jessica Tade and David Bradford at Christmas at the Casa at Casa del Herroro in Montecito. Click to view larger
Casa del Herrero honoree Sharon Bradford, left, who received the Silver Belle Award for her dedication, Executive Director Jessica Tade and David Bradford at Christmas at the Casa at Casa del Herroro in Montecito. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)
By Rochelle Rose, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | @NoozhawkSociety | December 14, 2016 | 8:45 p.m.

[Click here for a related Noozhawk photo gallery.]

Christmas at the Casa is the annual event that celebrates the festive holiday season at the historic Casa del Herrero in Montecito.

On an early Saturday evening, just 150 guests got to see the house lit up and decorated in holiday splendor at this exclusive event while enjoying wine, spirits and appetizers with friends and neighbors.

“The evening was sold out before the invitations went out,” said Jessica Tade, recently named executive director. “The experience of being in and walking through a historic space like Casa del Herrero can be transformative. I am so happy to be part of preserving and stewarding this historic treasure in Montecito.”

Casa del Herrero was designed by architect George Washington Smith and completed in 1925, and is considered as one of the finest examples of Spanish Colonial Revival architecture in America. The historic site is located on an 11-acre site on East Valley Road in the heart of Montecito and is operated as a nonprofit organization.

Supporters enjoyed listening to a large group of costumed carol singers under the starry night sky. This year’s event was organized by the Christmas at the Casa event committee, which included co-chairs Elizabeth Storm McGovern and Meghan Stoll.

“Casa del Herrero is a love for Elizabeth and me,” Stoll told Noozhawk. “It is a precious jewel in the middle of Montecito. The 11-acre estate has been preserved as to what it looked like in the 1920s. We hope to raise $100,000 tonight to further this cause.”

“There are very few decorative arts museums like the Casa,” McGovern said. “There is a lot of local interest in architectural preservation and preserving Casa. In addition to preserving this museum site, we want to expand our educational outreach in 2017 and give more schoolchildren the opportunity to come and visit and learn about the history of this wonderful estate.”

Stoll and McGovern were assisted by event committee members Kelly Cox Bilek, Heather Biles, Alexandra Bongaerts, Jessica Bowlin, Laura Bridley, Dinah Calderon, Susan Jackson, Emily Jones, Mari McAlister, Betsey Moller, Suzanne Tucker, Brett Vapnek and Cheryl Ziegler.

Christmas at the Casa co-chairs Meghan Stoll, left, and Elizabeth Storm McGovern.
Christmas at the Casa co-chairs Meghan Stoll, left, and Elizabeth Storm McGovern. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

For her commitment and dedication to Casa del Herrero, Casa presented the Silver Belle Award to Sharon Bradford. Bradford, a longtime Casa del Herrero supporter, served on Casa’s board of trustees for six years and chaired the Christmas at the Casa Committee for two years. She also provided valuable input on the nominating and executive search committees.

Her board and philanthropic experience includes the Ronald McDonald House, the San Francisco SPCA, Gateway Charter High School, the Santa Barbara Botanic Garden, Elings Park, Direct Relief, the Santa Barbara Zoo, the Santa Barbara Historical Museum and the World Wide Web Foundation. She has chaired the Music Academy of the West gala twice and recently was awarded the 2016 Santa Barbara County Philanthropist of the Year by the Santa Barbara/Ventura Counties Chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals.

Top sponsors were David Bradford, Karen and Stephen Clark, Cynthia and John Hall, Natalie and Brett Hodges, Joan and Palmer Jackson, Susan and Palmer Jackson Jr., Travis and Thomas Kranz, Gretchen and Marshall Milligan, Nanette and Henry Nevins, Meghan and Robert Stoll, Fred Burrows and Ben Tucker, UBS Santa Barbara, and Cheryl and Peter Ziegler. Christmas Bells sponsors included Laura and John Bridley, Nancy and Robert Gregory; Elizabeth Storm McGovern; and Mary Lynn and Warren Staley. There were an additional 80 sponsors.

The Casa’s board of trustees includes president Susan Jackson, vice president Robert Williams, treasurer Christopher Hardy, secretary Karen Clark, Henry Nevins, Jane Dailey, Jane Defnet, John Hall, Albert Hinckley Jr., Neil Korpinen, Elizabeth Storm McGovern, Fran Morrow, Annalisa Hinckley Savin, Meghan Stoll, Steve Thompson, Katherine Pharibe Wise and Cheryl Ziegler. George Steedman Bass is the founding trustee.

Casa del Herrero is a 501(c) 3 public nonprofit organization with the goal of preserving the house and grounds as well as the family’s collection of antiques, books, sketchbooks, drawings and horticultural records. The 11-acre site is owned and operated as a historic house museum and garden. Visits are allowed with reservations.

Click here for more information, or call 805.565.5653 or email [email protected].

Noozhawk contributing writer Rochelle Rose can be reached at [email protected]. This article includes reportinf Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkSociety, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.

Holiday decorations light up Casa del Herrero in Montecito. Click to view larger
Holiday decorations light up Casa del Herrero in Montecito. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 