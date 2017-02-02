Curtain Rises on Santa Barbara International Film Festival

World premier of documentary 'Charged' kicks off 11 days of films, awards and special events

The Arlington Theatre was the focus Wednesday night during the opening of the Santa Barbara International Film Festival. (Fritz Olenberger photo)

Executive Director Roger Durling addresses the audience Wednesday night during the opening of the Santa Barbara International Film Festival. (Fritz Olenberger photo)

Crowds enjoy the gala celebration Wednesday night at Paseo Neuvo in downtown Santa Barbara during the opening of the Santa Barbara International Film Festival. (Fritz Olenberger photo)

Chef and outdoorsman Eduardo Garcia, right, the subject of the documentary 'Charged,' with Roger Durling, executive director of the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, at Wednesday's opening night (Fritz Olenberger photo)

The sold-out opening night of the Santa Barbara International Film Festival on Wednesday featured the world premiere of Charged, a documentary about chef and outdoorsman Eduardo Garcia and his recovery after being electrocuted in the Montana backcountry.

Garcia lost a hand, ribs, muscle mass and nearly lost his life, and the film, directed by Phillip Baribeau, chronicles his journey to recovery.

Opening night at the Arlington Theatre kicked off 11 days of films, awards and special events.

The 2017 line-up of films are from more than 50 countries, according to organizers.

After the film, the Opening Night Gala got underway at downtown's Paseo Neuvo mall, featuring food, drinks, dancing and live entertainment.

Filmmaker seminars and free screenings will be held at the Lobero Theatre throughout the festival, and some of the SBIFF films will be shown again during the “3rd Weekend” on Feb. 17-19 at the Metropolitan Plaza de Oro Theatre.

Click here for more information about the SBIFF events and here for a complete 2017 schedule.

