Daryl Cagle: Happy New Year, or Same Old Same Old

Cartoon Click to view larger
(Daryl Cagle illustration / caglecartoons.com)
By Daryl Cagle | @dcagle | December 31, 2018 | 11:30 a.m.

I love the New Year’s cliché with old Father Time and the New Year Baby. This year, my New Year cartoon has President Donald Trump continuing to shoot himself in the foot, now and in the future.

Last year, I drew old and new Trumps, dealing with North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un — before Trump fell in love with Li’l Kim.

Cartoon Click to view larger
(Daryl Cagle file illustration / caglecartoons.com)

Here’s a New Year’s oldie with President Barack Obama continuing his struggle with a Republican-controlled Congress.

Cartoon Click to view larger
(Daryl Cagle file illustration / caglecartoons.com)

And here’s a President George W. Bush New Year’s oldie, with his wars dragging on ...

Cartoon Click to view larger
(Daryl Cagle file illustration / caglecartoons.com)

This oldie from 2001 was at the beginning of the War on Terror with the invasion of Afghanistan starting, after the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Cartoon Click to view larger
(Daryl Cagle file illustration / caglecartoons.com)

It always seems like the next year is going to be worse than the last year. That was true in 2012 when I drew this cliff cartoon that would be apt today with the falling stock market.

Cartoon Click to view larger
(Daryl Cagle file illustration / caglecartoons.com)

— Editorial cartoonist Daryl Cagle lives in Montecito and runs the CagleCartoons.com news syndicate, distributing editorial cartoons to more than 850 news sites and newspapers around the world, including Noozhawk. Contact him at [email protected], follow his blog at www.darylcagle.com and follow him on Twitter: @dcagle. Click here for previous cartoons. The opinions expressed are his own.

