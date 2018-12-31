Daryl Cagle: Happy New Year, or Same Old Same Old

I love the New Year’s cliché with old Father Time and the New Year Baby. This year, my New Year cartoon has President Donald Trump continuing to shoot himself in the foot, now and in the future.

Last year, I drew old and new Trumps, dealing with North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un — before Trump fell in love with Li’l Kim.

Here’s a New Year’s oldie with President Barack Obama continuing his struggle with a Republican-controlled Congress.

And here’s a President George W. Bush New Year’s oldie, with his wars dragging on ...

This oldie from 2001 was at the beginning of the War on Terror with the invasion of Afghanistan starting, after the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

It always seems like the next year is going to be worse than the last year. That was true in 2012 when I drew this cliff cartoon that would be apt today with the falling stock market.

