Daryl Cagle: Mistaken Missile Alert Brings Back Hawaii Memories

The Jan. 13 missile alert mistake in Hawaii was pretty crazy, with people calling their loved ones to say goodbye, and others jumping into sewers.

I spent my first years as an editorial cartoonist working for newspapers in Hawaii doing local cartoons, first for the MidWeek, then for Gannett’s Honolulu Advertiser. Now my cartoons run in the Honolulu Star-Advertiser.

Hawaiian politics are wonderful fodder for editorial cartoons. I miss those days.

I used to fill my cartoons with local details. My wife went to Punahou School with Barack Obama, back in the day, and she would translate my cartoons into pidgin so I was able to fool everyone into thinking I was a local.

The missile alert was a horror for Hawaii but was a bit of cartoon nostalgia for me.

