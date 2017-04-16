Woman Found Shot to Death in Orcutt Neighborhood

Sheriff’s deputies release little information in what appears to be Orcutt’s second homicide investigation in 2017

A homicide investigation was underway Sunday after a woman was found dead in Orcutt, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

At approximately 7 a.m., deputies and other emergency personnel were dispatched to the 100 block of Goodwin Road near Orcutt Road, in a multifamily residential neighborhood just west of Highway 135, sheriff’s Cmdr. Craig Bonner said.

The victim, an adult woman, was pronounced dead at the scene after suffering a gunshot wound to the head.

“We’re not releasing a whole lot of details ... at this point and time,” Bonner said. “It’s an ongoing investigation.”

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting, he added.

Bonner said the woman’s name would be withheld until family members had been notified.

This is the second homicide investigation conducted in Orcutt this year.

Anthony “Tony” San Juan, 43, of Santa Maria, was fatally wounded in a shooting behind Elmer’s bar in Old Town Orcutt on March 4. Two people have been charged in connected with his death.

