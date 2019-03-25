Pixel Tracker

Monday, March 25 , 2019, 5:44 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 

Devices, Services to Make Your Home Smarter

Amazon Echo Click to view larger
The Amazon Echo is a hands-free, voice-controlled speaker. (Cox Communications photo)
By Charla Batey for Cox Communications | March 25, 2019 | 5:17 p.m.

With smart home adoption on the rise, more and more people are looking to join the connected home lifestyle.

If you’re ready to make your home smarter in 2019, here are some devices and services to consider.

» A home speaker that doubles as a virtual assistant. Current models can answer questions, turn on lights, play video, access virtual assistants such as Siri or Alexa, share weather and news updates, act as a timer and play music on demand. Some models even help you shop online.

» Smart lights. Replace existing light bulbs with energy-efficient bulbs that can be controlled remotely with a few taps on your smartphone or tablet. Cox Homelife has an automation feature to control indoor and outdoor lights, bringing you and your family (and your pet) peace of mind while you’re away from home, as well as saving energy and money. Smart bulbs can even be used as a night light in a child’s room. One Cox Homelife customer uses a smart bulb in a floor lamp in her daughter’s room and has it set to change automatically through the night.

» Home cameras. There may be times when kids are home by themselves when it’s already dark. The latest home monitoring, like Cox Homelife, offers remote live video, professional security monitoring, video recording and customizable notifications, allowing you to keep an eye on your loved ones and your home even if you’re not there. Learn more about smart home security and automation at cox.com/homelife.

» Smart locks. Roughly 30 percent of burglars enter a home through an unlocked door, and about 34 percent enter through the front door. Smart locks can ensure you locked the door when you left the house. A smart lock allows you to remotely control the doors to your home from your smartphone, but they can do so much more. Smart lock features through Cox Homelife include voice commands, customized chimes to recognize certain visitors or family members, activity logs and integration with other smart devices in the home. You can even set up special codes for house sitters, dog walkers and deliveries.

» Smart thermostats. Forgot to turn off the heating or air before you left for work? Or maybe you want the house nice and toasty or cool when you get home. Programmable thermostats such as the ones Cox Homelife offers allow you to remotely adjust the heat and air in your home so that you have the perfect temperature all year while managing energy costs.

» Smart Search entertainment. There are many options to watch TV and stream content online, and Cox’s Contour TV service brings smart search options, Netflix and YouTube Kids integration, a voice-controlled remote and cool apps together into one service that is easy to navigate. Speak into the remote to find the programming you want to watch — use a famous movie quote (“Hasta la vista, baby” brings up Terminator 2), the title of a show, a genre or the name of an actor. You can even say “free movies” and available titles in the On-Demand library will pop up.

» Next Generation Internet Connection. Just as important as the smart home technology you select is the Internet service you choose. To get the optimal experience from your smart home devices and technology, make sure you have the right Internet speeds.

Cox offers a variety of Internet speeds and services to fit the individual household need. Take a short quiz on the speed adviser at Cox.com to determine which speed is right for your smart home.

— Charla Batey is a communications specialist for Cox Communications.

