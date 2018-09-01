Donna Polizzi: Good Food, Good Wine and Dog Friendliness All Part of Solvang’s Charm

Here & There

Between breakfast at Fresco Valley Café and plentiful wine-down opportunities, browsing unique boutiques and galleries will fill your day

Dascomb Cellars offers a vintage port from East Valley Vineyard. Fortified with neutral spirits, it is a must-taste balance of flavor and sweetness! (Donna Polizzi / Keys 2 the Coast photo)

The author and Fresco Valley Café owner Matt Raab with Rascal, the café’s mascot, in Solvang’s Atterdag Square. (Keys 2 the Coast photo)

With so many things to do on the Central Coast, the biggest question we often ask ourselves is, “What should we do today?” Solvang is always a good answer.

Solvang, Danish for “sunny field,” is a charming city, full of interesting sights and things to do for all ages and walks of life. With a population of 5,245, it’s the perfect size to explore on foot — especially if you have a furry friend tagging along.

If you’re hungry, Solvang has an array of restaurants offering Danish cuisine. How about starting the day with a delicious breakfast at a little place called Fresco Valley Café, at 442 Atterdag Road. The adorable restaurant has a big outdoor patio and a beautiful view of Atterdag Square. It’s easy to see why it is one of the most popular restaurants in Solvang.

Owner Matt Raab took our order and told us about some of the unique menu items.

You haven’t tried avocado toast if you haven’t had it from Fresco. It’s a delicious flavor sensation. Imagine toast with a thick layer of avocado, burrata cheese and strawberries, topped with fresh basil and balsamic vinegar. It’s a flavor sensation.

If you’re looking for something on the sweet side, try the Danish pancakes! Prepared the traditional Danish way, the pancakes are a lot more like crepes, with a thin batter puffed to perfection, caramelized apples and powdered sugar on top.

The kids menu features items like a toad in a hole. The perfect portion for a child, it’s a piece of bread with a hole right through the center that’s filled with a cooked egg.

Another perk is Fresco Valley Café’s dog-friendly atmosphere! The restaurant’s mascot, Rascal, a Pomeranian, is on paw to greet guests, and the dog menu includes items like grilled chicken breast, Angus beef patty and tri-tip! But don’t worry, the prices are not costly.

Solvang is a great place to spend the day exploring. Stix & Stones, at 1608 Copenhagen Drive, is a favorite stop and one of the most interesting galleries I’ve ever seen. There are unique, artisan pieces made from copper and wood, beautiful wine racks, blown glass lamps and wooden kitchen items — and many would make perfect gifts that you can’t find anywhere else.

After some shopping in the eye-catching galleries and boutiques, consider wine tasting. Solvang has more than 20 wine-tasting rooms and many accommodate pets! You’ll be surprised at how many of them go above and beyond, allowing guests to bring their furry friends inside.

At Dascomb Cellars, 1659 Copenhagen Drive, a favorite is the 2012 Vintage Port, from East Valley Vineyard. With notes of cherry, white chocolate and dark fruit, it’s a blend of Cabernet Sauvignon and Syrah, so it’s not overly sweet.

Wandering Dog Wine Bar, 1539-C Mission Drive; Lucas & Lewellen, 1645 Copenhagen Drive; and Toccata, 1665 Copenhagen Drive, are others that we tried, loving the flavors of wine and their tasting-room environments.

A day in Solvang will never disappoint. With numerous Danish bakeries, wine-tasting rooms and delicious, unique food, you will not be disappointed. Be prepared for lots of smiles and wagging tails.

— Donna Polizzi is a regional travel expert and founder of Keys 2 the Coast, a free Central Coast travel resource providing honest recommendations on the best places that locals want to go. She can be contacted at [email protected]. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are her own.