Monday, September 10 , 2018, 12:52 am | Fair 64º

 
 
 
 

Donna Polizzi

Here & There

Donna Polizzi: Keys 2 the Coast Serves Up Fab 5 Restaurants in Santa Barbara

In a tough — but tasty — assignment, evaluation picks Arnoldi’s Café, Ca’ Dario Ristorante, Santa Barbara FisHouse, Stella Mare’s Bistro and Toma Restaurant

Arnold’s Cafe

Arnoldi’s Café’s commitment to heritage, history and family recipes has made the restaurant a popular place since 1996. In fact, the gnocchi shows its Italian pride with stripes of red, white and green sauces. (Keys 2 the Coast photo)

< 4106 > of 5
Boathouse

The BoatHouse at Hendry’s Beach is a sister restaurant of Santa Barbara FisHouse. (Keys 2 the Coast photo)

< 4107 > of 5
Stella Mare

Stella Mare’s decadent desserts can derail your commitment to just try one bite. (Keys 2 the Coast photo)

< 4108 > of 5
Stella Mare

Stella Mare’s open atrium decor is unlike any other restaurant in Santa Barbara. (Keys 2 the Coast photo)

< 4109 > of 5
Toma

While the dining is delightful at Toma Restaurant, the full bar is a great start, with excellent wine choices and signature cocktails. (Keys 2 the Coast photo)

< 4110 > of 5
 
By Donna Polizzi | September 9, 2018 | 11:35 p.m.

Naming the five best restaurants in Santa Barbara is nearly an impossible task, as Keys 2 the Coast recently learned. With more than 300 restaurants from which to choose, our trusted recreational foodies had their work cut out for them — although it was a delicious assignment.

Our methodology was to carefully select establishments that have gone the distance to delight locals and visitors for many years. A combination of delectable dishes, superior service, an inviting environment, and a menu with an assortment of unique and sensational dishes won our Fabulous Five status.

The fact that the food was as visually appealing as it was tasty was just icing on the cake. Speaking of cake, each of our picks offer exceptional desserts.

Here are Keys 2 the Coast’s Fab 5 picks for the best restaurants in Santa Barbara — alphabetically, because they are all too good to rank:

Arnoldi’s Café

Located at 600 Olive St., Arnoldi’s Café was founded in 1937 by Ilda and Giuseppe Arnoldi. Count on authentic Italian food, like gnocchi, that is served proudly with stripes of red, white and green sauce. It’s the best you’ll ever enjoy.

The Lasagna Bolognese? “Wow!” is all I can say. Pair it with a Brander Cabernet and you’ll be in calorie heaven.

Arnoldi’s offers indoor and outdoor seating, and try out a game of bocce ball out back. It’s a guaranteed good time, with delicious cuisine.

Ca’ Dario Ristorante

Ca’ Dario Ristorante Italiano now has multiple locations, but the original at 37 E. Victoria St. is a Keys 2 the Coast favorite. Try the Italian classic minestrone, ravioli, Caesar salad or one of its specialty pizzas. They suggest having it with a side of infused olive oil, for dipping the perfectly prepared crust.

The restaurant is quaint and the service is consistently friendly. It’s no wonder that it has expanded in Santa Barbara and Goleta. Count on classic Italian deliciousness!

Santa Barbara FisHouse

Located on the waterfront at 101 E. Cabrillo Blvd., Santa Barbara FisHouse boasts a large bar area that is a good place to start, before your meal. You can choose to sit inside or on the outdoor patio to breathe in the ocean air while enjoying your meal.

The FisHouse beckons me back for its consistently fresh and delicious Macadamia Nut Sea Bass. It’s baked and topped with Macadamia nuts and a Bruere Blanc Sauce, and served with snap peas. Finish it off with an Americano and Tiramisu and you’ll be hooked.

The Boathouse at Hendry’s Beach, 2918 Cliff Drive, is a sister restaurant of Santa Barbara FisHouse, as is Santa Barbara Shellfish Company on Stearns Wharf.

Stella Mare’s Bistro

Founded in 1996, Stella Mare’s Bistro is located at 50 Los Patos Way across from the Andree Clark Bird Refuge, and is a top choice in the French restaurant category. The open atrium feel and décor are as inviting as being in a friend’s living room; from soup to nuts, it’s excellent. For true temptation, you simply must try the Tarte Au Chocolat.

Toma Restaurant

Toma Restaurant, at 324 W.  Cabrillo Blvd., is amazing in every way. It’s our top choice for a date, and will keep you coming back. The tough decision is, “Do I have what I had last time, because it was soooo good? Or, do I try something new?”

Toma is the most charming place for a romantic meal. The Italian-Mediterranean menu offers classic and unique dishes, like black spaghetti and homemade gnocchi. Prepare yourself for the toughest decisions at Toma. We recommend making a reservation and taking a long walk on the beach before dining and enjoying this phenomenally great restaurant.

It’s not difficult to find good restaurants in Santa Barbara, while enjoying the beauty of the beaches, mountains, colorful bougainvillea and classic Spanish architecture. We encourage you to tantalize your taste buds with our Fab 5 Best Restaurants.

— Donna Polizzi is a regional travel expert and founder of Keys 2 the Coast, a free Central Coast travel resource providing honest recommendations on the best places that locals want to go. She can be contacted at [email protected]. Click here to read previous columns. The opinions expressed are her own.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 