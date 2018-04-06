Dos Pueblos Boys Tennis Team Nets Easy Win Over Buena
By Liz Frech for Dos Pueblos High School | March 17, 2015 | 5:40 p.m.
Under cool conditions Tuesday, the Dos Pueblos Chargers defeated the Buena Bulldogs 18-0 in a boys tennis league match.
Good sportsmanship was evident between the teams. Every player on both teams played his heart out.
DP's record improves to 5-3 overall and 2-1 in league.
The Chargers head to San Marcos for a 3:30 p.m. match on Wednesday.
— Liz Frech coaches boys’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High School.
