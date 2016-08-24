Wednesday, April 18 , 2018, 7:38 am | Fair 46º

 
 
 
 

Fresh from Summer Break, Goleta Students Head Back to Class

Goleta Union School District and other South Coast students start the 2016-17 school year this week

First graders arrive at La Patera Elementary School for their first day of class. Click to view larger
First graders arrive at La Patera Elementary School for their first day of class. (Sam Goldman / Noozhawk photo)
By Sam Goldman, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @Sam__Goldman | August 24, 2016 | 10:16 p.m.

From teary-eyed kindergarten parents to sixth-grade students still teeming with summer energy, the first day of school is an annual trial of excitement and apprehension for students, parents and teachers alike.

It was Goleta’s turn Wednesday to kick off the 2016-2017 school year, as the Goleta Union School District’s 3,700 students returned to class.

“We’re really excited to start this year,” said Sonia DeHay, principal at La Patera Elementary School, a school of just under 400 at 555 N. La Patera Lane.

Nine K-6 schools comprise the GUSD.

The district’s 2016-2017 school year started two days after the larger Santa Barbara Unified School District headed back to class, which includes 22 elementary, junior high and high schools. 

“The kids came in yesterday to see their class lists, meet their teachers and get a feel of the campus,” said DeHay, who is beginning her first year in the district.

“I think parents have had a long, nice, relaxing summer, and I think they’re ready for their children to go back to school and get back into the full swing of things,” she told Noozhawk.

At La Patera, parents led their kids to their new classrooms, took last-minute photos and chatted over coffee and pastries outside the office.

Students ate breakfast in the cafeteria or chased each other across the playground before the bell summoned them to class.

La Patera students head back to campus Wednesday. Click to view larger
La Patera students head back to campus Wednesday. (Sam Goldman / Noozhawk photo)

“The kids are excited; they came in, they’re all touching base with old friends, making new friends,” DeHay said.

“Teachers are ready to go, too,” she added. “They’ve been here for a week getting staff development and training and having meetings. It’s game time now.”

Bishop Garcia Diego High School, Santa Barbara City College and the Carpinteria Unified School District are already back in session, and the Hope Elementary School District returns to class Thursday.

Westmont College starts on Monday, and UC Santa Barbara kicks off its fall quarter Sept. 24.

Noozhawk staff writer Sam Goldman can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Parents drop off students at La Patera Elementary School Wednesday for the first day back after summer break. Click to view larger
Parents drop off students at La Patera Elementary School Wednesday for the first day back after summer break. (Sam Goldman / Noozhawk photo)
