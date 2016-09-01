Wednesday, April 18 , 2018, 4:19 am | Fair 46º

 
 
 
 

Garden Street Academy Celebrates Its 15th Year

By Angela Jevons for Garden Street Academy | September 1, 2016 | 11:00 a.m.

In 2002, Garden Street Academy opened its doors to students in the Santa Barbara community and now the school is celebrating its 15th year of providing quality education to students.

“Fifteen years ago, we established an innovative school in which kids could follow their passions and engage in meaningful, hands-on work. Now in our 15th school year, this community continues to grow and thrive,” said Mike Hagan, Founding Director at Garden Street Academy. “We feel confident that this year will bring us to new levels of creativity and excellence. ”  

Garden Street Academy serves students in grades kindergarten to 12th grade, focusing on project-based learning and social-emotional learning as critical components for academic achievement. The campus is on a historic site on the upper eastside of Santa Barbara, encompassing 11 acres, adjacent to the Santa Barbara Mission and the Natural History Museum. Classes generally range from 10-20 students with an approximate student-teacher ratio of 8:1.

“Garden Street Academy is an excellent example of where education is headed.” said Susanne Richter, parent and teacher. “Our students, and now my children, are able to explore all the wonders of learning, projects and skills necessary in this fast-paced 21st century. At the same time, they get to be a kid and enjoy what education and the joys of childhood should be. Every child should love going to school. After 15 years I grow to love this school more every year. Now I get to pass that on to my own children. They love it here!”


If you would like more information about about Garden Street Academy please visit www.gardenstreetacademy.org.

 
