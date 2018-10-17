Wednesday, October 17 , 2018, 11:13 am | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

Gerald Carpenter: Westmont Gives Contemporary Spin to Jane Austen Masterpiece

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | @noozhawknews | October 17, 2018 | 8:42 a.m.
Cierra Denning plays Elizabeth Bennet in Westmont’s production of “Pride and Prejudice.”
Cierra Denning plays Elizabeth Bennet in Westmont’s production of “Pride and Prejudice.” (Chris Orwig)

Westmont Theatre Arts will stage Kate Hamill's adaptation of Jane Austen's classic comedy of manners, Pride and Prejudice at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 19-20, 25, 27, and at 2 p.m., Oct. 28, in Westmont College’s Porter Theatre.

The production stars Cierra Denning as Elizabeth Bennet and Sean McElrath as Mr. Darcy, is directed by Professor Mitchell Thomas, and features Regency costumes by Westmont alumna Lynne Martens.

"Hamill’s adaptation holds fast to Austen’s rich and enduring work, while delivering a zany, playful, and boldly open-hearted exploration of the story for today," Westmont says.

The novel begins with the statement: "It is a truth universally acknowledged, that a single man in possession of a good fortune, must be in want of a wife."

That is the crux of it, you know. Much-maligned Mrs. Bennet has five daughters of marriageable age and nothing to offer by way of a dowry — her husband's estate being entailed to a cousin — but their looks, intelligence, and character, which qualities being distributed by no means equally among them.

Is it any wonder her desperation sometimes drives her to act rashly and speak shrilly? Mr. Bennet is of little help — he rather likes having the girls around, especially Elizabeth — although, when two extremely eligible bachelors move into the neighborhood, he is quick to drop by and invite them for tea.

It is against this backdrop of frantic matchmaking that the main drama of the story unfolds: Elizabeth's growth to emotional maturity, overcoming her prejudices as the man she loves subdues his pride.

“I hope that lovers of Jane Austen will leave fully satisfied and delighted by the production, and that audience members who’ve never read or seen Pride and Prejudice will walk away talking about how funny, beautiful and human these characters all are,” said director Thomas.
 
Tickets to Pride and Prejudice are $15 general admission, $10 for seniors and students, and may be bought online at www.westmont.edu/boxoffice.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributing writer. He can be reached at [email protected]. The opinions expressed are his own.

