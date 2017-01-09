Maritime Museum Certified as Green Business

The Santa Barbara Maritime Museum announces its certification as a Green Business of Santa Barbara County.

The museum implemented multiple projects with conservation in mind including incentives to bike or carpool to work, 100 percent post-consumer recycled paper, compostable and/or biodegradable plates and napkins, natural cleaning products, low-VOC paint, GREENGUARD-certified flooring, energy-efficient HVAC system, and an active recycling program.

“It is an honor to certify the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum as a Green Business of Santa Barbara County. The museum is such a beloved and important part of our community. The staff works very hard to educate patrons on the importance of sustainability while practicing what they preach.” said Frances Gilliland, program director, Green Business Program of Santa Barbara County.

The museum’s Gail and Barry Berkus Children’s Gallery features a Healthy Oceans and Recycling Station teaching children about the gyres (garbage patches) of marine debris. Activities include “cleaning up” the ocean and removing items found in the water and placing them in the adjacent recycle station which includes a bin for compost, recycle and trash.

“We are proud to receive this certification and believe it is our responsibility to do all we can to protect our oceans for future generations,” said Greg Gorga, executive director.



The Santa Barbara Maritime Museum is the home of the First-Order Fresnel Lens from Point Conception Lighthouse. The 7,825 square-foot museum at the Santa Barbara Harbor opened to the public in July 2000. Today, it attracts more than 28,000 visitors each year.

— Dennis Schuett for Santa Barbara Maritime Museum.