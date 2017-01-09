Friday, June 22 , 2018, 7:25 pm | A Few Clouds 64º

 
 
 
 

Maritime Museum Certified as Green Business

By Dennis Schuett for Santa Barbara Maritime Museum | January 9, 2017 | 12:50 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Maritime Museum announces its certification as a Green Business of Santa Barbara County.

The museum implemented multiple projects with conservation in mind including incentives to bike or carpool to work, 100 percent post-consumer recycled paper, compostable and/or biodegradable plates and napkins, natural cleaning products, low-VOC paint, GREENGUARD-certified flooring, energy-efficient HVAC system, and an active recycling program.

“It is an honor to certify the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum as a Green Business of Santa Barbara County. The museum is such a beloved and important part of our community. The staff works very hard to educate patrons on the importance of sustainability while practicing what they preach.” said Frances Gilliland, program director, Green Business Program of Santa Barbara County.

The museum’s Gail and Barry Berkus Children’s Gallery features a Healthy Oceans and Recycling Station teaching children about the gyres (garbage patches) of marine debris. Activities include “cleaning up” the ocean and removing items found in the water and placing them in the adjacent recycle station which includes a bin for compost, recycle and trash.

“We are proud to receive this certification and believe it is our responsibility to do all we can to protect our oceans for future generations,” said Greg Gorga, executive director.

The Santa Barbara Maritime Museum is the home of the First-Order Fresnel Lens from Point Conception Lighthouse. The 7,825 square-foot museum at the Santa Barbara Harbor opened to the public in July 2000. Today, it attracts more than 28,000 visitors each year.

— Dennis Schuett for Santa Barbara Maritime Museum.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 