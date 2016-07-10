Mark Sylvester: Registration Now Open for TEDxSantaBarbara

People

You can now apply for a ticket to the Aug. 20 TEDxSantaBarbara event at the New Vic Theater in downtown Santa Barbara. As a TEDxSantaBarbara community member, you are invited to apply before the general public.

We curate our TEDTalk lineup very thoughtfully. And we “curate” our audience to make sure we have a balanced, diverse group of attendees who can support our mission of spreading great ideas.

Applications are being accepted until midnight July 21. Starting on July 22, our team will review each application. If yours is approved, you’ll receive an email with instructions on how to purchase your ticket after July 29.

Tickets are priced at $100 each. If you want to attend with friends, please have them fill out their own applications.

TEDsummit Update

TEDx organizers Kymberlee Weil and Mark Sylvester spent last week in Banff, Alberta, Canada, with 1,000 other TEDsters to talk about the Future of TED.

Over six days, we met with other organizers and members of the TED community to discuss what questions we should be asking ourselves, our speakers and others dedicated to helping the TED mission of Ideas Worth Spreading. You can imagine there was a lot to talk about.

At the conclusion of the event, there were 12 areas to focus on. If you’​d like to learn more about the TEDsummit, you can read all about each session on the TED Blog.

Have a Great Idea for a Partner for Us?

We have a few spots left for the right Partners. Is that you or someone you know?

Let’​s talk so we can explain how your support makes our mutual dreams come true. We have big dreams for what the event can be with your help.

Click here to view our Partner Pak or click here to drop us a note. We’ll be in touch.

The ONLY way people will be able to register for TEDxSantaBarbara 2016 tickets is if they are on our mailing list.

The 2016 TEDxSantaBarbara Speaker Lineup. We’ve been working hard to craft a slate of speakers and ideas that will make the event epic. You won’t want to miss this issue. We will be posting detailed information on the website as well to coincide with this announcement.

Thanks for your support and enthusiasm.

— Mark Sylvester, Kymberlee Weil and the entire TEDxSantaBarbara Team

