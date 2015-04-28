Monday, April 30 , 2018, 8:06 am | Fair 56º

 
 
 

Reyne Stapelmann: FICO Scores Available to Financially Struggling Consumers

By Reyne Stapelmann | April 28, 2015 | 4:17 p.m.

FICO recently announced that its popular FICO Score Open Access program is expanding to provide FICO scores to approximately 1 million consumers annually who are in need of credit and financial guidance through qualified nonprofit credit counselors and participating government entities.

FICO Score Open Access is enabling tens of millions of Americans to regularly receive — at no cost — the actual FICO scores purchased and used by lenders.

FICO Score Open Access for Credit & Financial Counseling, as the program expansion is called, has been designed to aid consumers who have credit management problems by providing FICO scores along with credit education material that helps consumers understand credit scoring and learn about responsible financial health management.

At the same time, Experian, one of FICO’s credit bureau partners, has agreed to allow qualified credit counselors to share Experian credit reports with its clients — providing important additional information to consumers who are struggling financially.

Taken from California Association of Realtors Newsline, April 22.

Reyne Stapelmann is a broker associate with Berkshire Hathaway Home Services, California Properties and the 2015 president of the Santa Barbara Association of Realtors. Contact her at [email protected] or 805.705.4353. The opinions expressed are her own.

