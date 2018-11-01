Salute to Teachers: Jacob West of Lompoc Heeds Calling to ‘Mold Our Youth’

Sixth-grade educator at Leonora Fillmore Elementary School strives to make lessons relevant to his students’ lives

[Noozhawk’s note: Part of a series on the teachers who will be honored Nov. 3 at A Salute to Teachers, presented by Cox Communications and the Santa Barbara County Education Office. Click here for a complete series index.]

Jacob West, a sixth-grade teacher at Leonora Fillmore Elementary School in the Lompoc Unified School District, has been named a Distinguished New Educator.

West said he decided to become a teacher after he held jobs in city sports planning, hotels and tourism.

It was the experiences of his wife, a school teacher, that convinced him “there are students out there that need me. I am here to help, to teach, to build self-esteem, to mold our youth.”

| Salute to Teachers | Complete Series Index |

He describes himself as an educator, outdoorsman, optimist and a father. West and his wife have two children.

West played football at Atascadero High School, attended Cal Poly San Luis Obispo on an athletic scholarship and earned his teaching credential from Brandman University. Outside of the classroom, West meets up with his students, teaching them how to ride skateboards.

He said he strives to make lessons relevant to his students’ lives.

“When the flooding was taking place in Montecito this past school year, he tied the current situation to a unit on learning about debris flows," Colleen Million, principal of Leonara Fillmore Elementary School, wrote in her letter of recommendation. “His students created their own models and simulations to get a deeper understanding of the real-world event that took place in their county while also developing empathy for the families who lost their loved ones and their homes.”

Eight educators will be recognized Nov. 3 at A Salute to Teachers, an event hosted by Cox Communications and the Santa Barbara County Education Office.

Mandi de Witte of Carpinteria High School in the Carpinteria Unified School District has been named the 2019 Santa Barbara County Teacher of the Year.

Aniela Hoffman, a music teacher at Arellanes Junior High School in the Santa Maria-Bonita School District, will be honored as the 2019 Santa Barbara County Performing Arts Teacher of the Year.

Other distinguished new educators to be honored are Katie Furden of Franklin Elementary School in the Santa Barbara Unified School District and Andy Osiadacz of Dos Pueblos High School in the Santa Barbara Unified School District.

Distinguished mentors include Toni Roberts of Santa Ynez School in the College School District, Robin Ilac of Kermit McKenzie Junior Intermediate School in the Guadalupe Union School District and Stephanie Gogonis of the Santa Ynez Valley Special Education Consortium.

In addition to Cox, the event is sponsored by Noozhawk, Anthem Blue Cross, Fielding Graduate University, Montecito Bank & Trust, the Santa Barbara Bowl and the SBCC Foundation.

Noozhawk Q&A

Noozhawk: Why did you decide to become a teacher?

Jacob West: I was working as a coordinator for a recreation department, doing work with youth on a daily basis. I really enjoyed my job, but felt I could have more of an impact on kids from within a classroom setting. My dad is a teacher, and my wife is a teacher as well. It’s in my blood. We love it, love our jobs, love educating kids.

Noozhawk: How long have you been teaching?

JW: I am in my third year of teaching.

Noozhawk: What is your favorite subject/lesson plan to teach your students?

JW: I love social studies. In sixth grade, we cover the ancient civilizations, which are all amazing. My favorite unit is Egypt and all the fun projects that come with it.

Noozhawk: What is your favorite part of being a teacher?

JW: The relationships I make with my students. Sharing common interests and learning more about them is the best feeling in the world. And, of course, I love being able to spend summers with my family and children.

Noozhawk: What are the challenges of your job?

JW: The biggest challenge is maintaining a positive, growth mindset each and every day, even when students hit roadblocks and feel like giving up. Finding ways to encourage students and boost their self-esteem is a constant.

Noozhawk: What are you most looking forward to this school year?

JW: We take the sixth grade to Catalina on a three-day field trip. It is amazing and such a blast to see these kids love life outside of their normal element.

Noozhawk: Who are your mentors?

JW: Sarah Castaneda is my TIP mentor. She is on my sixth-grade team and an exceptional teacher and leader. My wife and sister-in-law are also teachers in the district and continue to mentor me daily and provide great ideas for me to try in my classroom.

Noozhawk: Who are the people in your life and work environment who support you every day?

JW: My parents, my wife, my principal and my TIP mentor are all daily support systems for me.

Noozhawk: How does it feel to be honored as part of the Salute to Teachers?

JW: It is an amazing feeling. It’s the highest honor a new educator can receive, and it makes me feel extremely happy and grateful to receive feedback that what I do in my class is making an impact.

Noozhawk: Is there anything else you want to share?

JW: The people who influence me the most to teach with passion are my students. They want to learn and experience success, and they allow me to guide them toward that. It’s a great feeling being able to be the difference many of them need in their lives.

— Noozhawk special projects editor Melinda Johnson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.