Hundreds of Santa Barbara High School Seniors Celebrate Education Milestone

Graduation ceremony is last one at Peabody Stadium before planned renovation

Santa Barbara High School seniors waited four years, 1,458 days, 720 school days and 7,200 hours to step foot onto their school’s football field Thursday and turn their tassels.

The Class of 2017 celebrated the completion of a major milestone as hundreds of students walked to accept their diplomas on Thursday.

The crowd cheered loudly and were jumping in the bleachers, some holding flowers for their graduates and waving signs, as 449 of the graduating seniors poured into Peabody Stadium.

The stadium seats filled quickly with generations of families, thousands of friends, faculty members and SBHS alumni.

Associated Student Body President Benjamin Zevallos welcomed the guests and then gave a tribute to 18-year-old SBHS senior Connor O’Keefe, who was struck and killed by a train in Montecito in March.

“Regardless of how well you knew Connor, I guarantee every individual dressed in a gown knew him to some degree — from his closest friends (and) to those who would recognize his beautiful smile or hardy laugh in the hallway,” Zevallos said. “We will always remember his effortless ability to bring joy and happiness to anyone lucky enough to know him. We will never forget the lasting impact he had on the campus and around the community.”

The senior water polo team athletes presented O’Keefe’s diploma and a school yearbook, signed by senior classmates. The parents of O’Keefe walked to accept their son’s graduation certificate.

In this year’s class, a large percent of the graduation students will be attending a community college or a four-year university, said graduating senior and commencement speaker Mayte Rodriguez Medel.

“This is a day to remember what we have achieved despite the struggles — we are headed towards new adventures,” Medel said. “Some of us are continuing a family tradition of graduating high school, while some are first in our families to graduate.”

Medel noted that the class of 2017 is the final class of student graduates from SBHS before substantial renovation occurs at Peabody Stadium.

“We are the last class to walk down the hill and the last class graduating in the stadium as it is now,” Medel said.

This year’s graduating class was successful in not only academic endeavors, but also sports and showcasing their talents in the arts.

“It is rare to have what we have — to have staff and faculty support us beyond our academic needs and know us personally to go the extra mile to create personal and lasting relationships,” said Kimberly Gebhardt, associated student body senior class president and a graduating senior. “We have been given platforms to express our visions.”

SBHS has recognized a handful of students named as best representing the ideals of SBHS. The student acknowledged are role models in dedication, professionalism, contributions to their school and community, and their academic accomplishments.

The “Distinguished Dons” of the class of 2017 are Jade Allmon, Antonio Andrade, Elizabeth Avila Ramirez, William Buchanan, Yailin Cervantes, Ingrid Alexandra Cole, Daisy Cruz-Dominguez, Julia Danalevich, Joe Firestone, Kimberly Gebhardt, Briel Grivetti, Mayra Guevara Rios, William Hahn, Valerie Jaimes, Angelina Lusto, Andrea Morquecho, Leonel Olivo Fuentes, Diana Portugal, Mayte Rodriguez, Patrick Rollins, Kiasa Salgado, Liana Tacconelli, Tatum Vestal and Ben Zevallos.

Among the sea of olive graduation robes, the students listened to hear their names called out, received their diplomas and got to shake the hands of the school’s dignitaries.

The students and crowd let out the well-deserved cheers of pride.

Santa Barbara High School was one of three Santa Barbara Unified School District high schools holding graduation ceremonies Thursday evening.

