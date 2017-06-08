Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 2:33 pm | Fair 76º

 
 
 
 

Hundreds of Santa Barbara High School Seniors Celebrate Education Milestone

Graduation ceremony is last one at Peabody Stadium before planned renovation

Students strike a pose Thursday as the class of 2017 walks to their seats at Santa Barbara High School’s graduation ceremony at Peabody Stadium. Click to view larger
Students strike a pose Thursday as the class of 2017 walks to their seats at Santa Barbara High School’s graduation ceremony at Peabody Stadium. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)
By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | June 8, 2017 | 9:27 p.m.

Santa Barbara High School seniors waited four years, 1,458 days, 720 school days and 7,200 hours to step foot onto their school’s football field Thursday and turn their tassels.

The Class of 2017 celebrated the completion of a major milestone as hundreds of students walked to accept their diplomas on Thursday.

The crowd cheered loudly and were jumping in the bleachers, some holding flowers for their graduates and waving signs, as 449 of the graduating seniors poured into Peabody Stadium.

The stadium seats filled quickly with generations of families, thousands of friends, faculty members and SBHS alumni.

Associated Student Body President Benjamin Zevallos welcomed the guests and then gave a tribute to 18-year-old SBHS senior Connor O’Keefe, who was struck and killed by a train in Montecito in March.

“Regardless of how well you knew Connor, I guarantee every individual dressed in a gown knew him to some degree — from his closest friends (and) to those who would recognize his beautiful smile or hardy laugh in the hallway,” Zevallos said. “We will always remember his effortless ability to bring joy and happiness to anyone lucky enough to know him. We will never forget the lasting impact he had on the campus and around the community.”

The senior water polo team athletes presented O’Keefe’s diploma and a school yearbook, signed by senior classmates. The parents of O’Keefe walked to accept their son’s graduation certificate.

A student strikes a pose as the class of 2017 walks to their seats at Santa Barbara High School’s graduation ceremony at Peabody Stadium on Thursday. Click to view larger
A student strikes a pose as the class of 2017 walks to their seats at Santa Barbara High School’s graduation ceremony at Peabody Stadium on Thursday. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)

In this year’s class, a large percent of the graduation students will be attending a community college or a four-year university, said graduating senior and commencement speaker Mayte Rodriguez Medel.

“This is a day to remember what we have achieved despite the struggles — we are headed towards new adventures,” Medel said. “Some of us are continuing a family tradition of graduating high school, while some are first in our families to graduate.”

Medel noted that the class of 2017 is the final class of student graduates from SBHS before substantial renovation occurs at Peabody Stadium.

“We are the last class to walk down the hill and the last class graduating in the stadium as it is now,” Medel said.

This year’s graduating class was successful in not only academic endeavors, but also sports and showcasing their talents in the arts.

“It is rare to have what we have — to have staff and faculty support us beyond our academic needs and know us personally to go the extra mile to create personal and lasting relationships,” said Kimberly Gebhardt, associated student body senior class president and a graduating senior.  “We have been given platforms to express our visions.”

SBHS has recognized a handful of students named as best representing the ideals of SBHS. The student acknowledged are role models in dedication, professionalism, contributions to their school and community, and their academic accomplishments. 

The “Distinguished Dons” of the class of 2017 are Jade Allmon, Antonio Andrade, Elizabeth Avila Ramirez, William Buchanan, Yailin Cervantes, Ingrid Alexandra Cole, Daisy Cruz-Dominguez, Julia Danalevich, Joe Firestone, Kimberly Gebhardt, Briel Grivetti, Mayra Guevara Rios, William Hahn, Valerie Jaimes, Angelina Lusto, Andrea Morquecho, Leonel Olivo Fuentes, Diana Portugal, Mayte Rodriguez, Patrick Rollins, Kiasa Salgado, Liana Tacconelli, Tatum Vestal and Ben Zevallos.

Among the sea of olive graduation robes, the students listened to hear their names called out, received their diplomas and got to shake the hands of the school’s dignitaries. 

The students and crowd let out the well-deserved cheers of pride.

Santa Barbara High School was one of three Santa Barbara Unified School District high schools holding graduation ceremonies Thursday evening.

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Thousands of family members and friends gathered Thursday to see the hundreds of Santa Barbara High School seniors accepted their diplomas. Click to view larger
Thousands of family members and friends gathered Thursday to see the hundreds of Santa Barbara High School seniors accepted their diplomas. (Brooke Holland / Noozhawk photo)
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 