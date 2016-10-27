Santa Rosa Island Closes Over Safety Issues After Marijuana Bundles Found

Public access to Santa Rosa Island has been barred after law enforcement discovered “numerous bundles of marijuana” on the island.

Channel Islands National Park Superintendent Russell Galipeau issued the closure on Wednesday, and park spokeswoman Yvonne Menard told Noozhawk that no re-opening date has been set.

According to the National Park Service, the marijuana is believed to be connected to a smuggling attempt.

Law enforcement has been combing the island for any suspects who could be hiding out, Menard said.

“This closure, while unfortunate, is necessary to protect the public from potential harm,” Galipeau said in a statement. “The National Park Service will reopen Santa Rosa Island as soon as the risk is mitigated.”

On Sunday, authorities found an abandoned panga boat on the beach about half a mile south of Mariposa Reina along the Gaviota coast.

Border Patrol agents were able to link that boat, which was suspected of trafficking narcotics, to the seizure on the island, county Sheriff's Department Sgt. Garrett Te Slaa told Noozhawk.

According to the National Park Service, about 73 people with reservations to visit the island this weekend were affected, and three campers already on the island were taken back to the mainland by the National Park Service.

— Noozhawk staff writer Sam Goldman can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .