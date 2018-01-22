Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 12:46 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

Tara Jones

Tara Jones Haaf: Simple Fish Wines Will Get You Hooked

Sommelier Jeff Fisher quickly made a name for himself with his noteworthy label

By Tara Jones Haaf, Noozhawk Columnist | @NoozhawkNews | January 22, 2018 | 12:31 p.m.

If you’ve ever gone wine tasting in the past few years in downtown Santa Barbara, the Funk Zone or on Stearns Wharf, then you’ve likely been served by Jeff Fisher, arguably one of the friendliest sommeliers in town.

He started out studying an entirely different profession, as most winemakers do, but quickly changed his educational route after taking a job clearing wine glasses at Coastal Winery on Stearns Wharf (where Deep Sea Wines is now located).

The job quickly grew from bussing glasses into serving wine, where his passion for learning about wine and the industry grew and, as he says, the rest is history.

His passion for wine education is what led him to Allan Hancock College, where he studied viticulture and oenology and produced his first vintage in 2012, a merlot that he jokingly says will never see the light of day.

All first tries are usually not our best ones, but for Fisher it was a start nonetheless and is what helped him perfect his label and find a name for his wines.

Simple Fish Wines is a culmination of his last name and sound advice he was given from his father at an early age: “To be happy, keep your life simple.”

Jeff Fisher
Jeff Fisher (Tara Jones Haaf / Noozhawk photo)

The Simple Fish label includes two varietals that have him off to a good start (one might even say great) and in my book has made him a noteworthy winemaker. One to keep an eye on for sure.

The 2016 Grenache Blanc, barreled in 66 percent stainless steel and 34 percent neutral French oak, tastes of sweet and tart granny smith apple with a slight creaminess on the finish.

Fisher’s recommendation is to pair it with spicy chicken phở or one of the many seafood recipes he has on his website. I found it also pairs well with any creamy or cheesy dish.

Of the two wines, the 2015 Grenache is really the showpiece of his first official vintage. This light-bodied, unfiltered red has a raspberry mid-palate and slight spice on the back palate that makes it perfect for pairing with any pork dish, specifically bacon.

The Simple Fish label includes two varietals.
The Simple Fish label includes two varietals. (Tara Jones Haaf / Noozhawk photo)

If you’re not quite ready to commit to a full bottle, check out one of the handful of wine bars and shops around town that carry his label, including Lama Dog, Barbareño, Paradise Café, Wine Therapy or Metropulos.

It should be noted that Fisher’s talents don’t just stop at winemaking. He also has recently collaborated with a buddy of his at Telegraph Brewing Co. to create Trophy Fish, a blend of his Grenache Blanc with its Golden Sour Ale. Trophy Fish is the perfect crossover for wine lovers at its flavor palate boasts of citrus notes, tart apple and a light sour ale finish. It can be found on tap and sold by the bottle for $11.99 exclusively at Telegraph Brewing Co.

Once you’ve tasted Fisher’s wines, you’ll want to keep an eye out for his new vintages of Rosé of Syrah and Rousanne to be released later this spring or early summer.

To keep up on his latest happenings, recipes and vintages, be sure to check out the website at SimpleFishWines.com or simply get in touch with him via email or by phone, both of which are printed on the back label of his bottles.

— Tara Jones Haaf leads Eat This, Shoot That! and welcomes reader tips and ideas for future columns. She can be reached at [email protected]tthat.com. Click here for previous columns. The opinions expressed are her own.

