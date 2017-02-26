Monday, June 18 , 2018, 12:32 am | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

Laurie Jervis: World of Pinot Noir Plans Another Signature Event With Seminars, Tastings

Annual festival attracts aficionados, consumers and winemakers from around the world March 3-4 at Bacara Resort & Spa

Frank Ostini of the Hitching Post II Restaurant in Buellton and co-owner with Gray Hartley of Hartley Ostini Hitching Post Wines, will offer a barbecue and wine at this year’s World of Pinot Noir, from March 3-4 at Bacara Resort & Spa in Goleta. Click to view larger
Frank Ostini of the Hitching Post II Restaurant in Buellton and co-owner with Gray Hartley of Hartley Ostini Hitching Post Wines, will offer a barbecue and wine at this year’s World of Pinot Noir, from March 3-4 at Bacara Resort & Spa in Goleta. (Tenley Fohl Photography photo)
By Laurie Jervis, Noozhawk Columnist | @NoozhawkNews | February 26, 2017 | 2:30 p.m.

The World of Pinot Noir, the organization dedicated to pinot noir grape education and celebration, has announced its extensive event lineup for its March festivities at Bacara Resort & Spa in Goleta.

The March 3-4 lineup will feature nearly 200 wineries that showcase pinot noirs from around the world, and includes two days of lunches, dinners, in-depth wine seminars and two grand tastings.

While portions of the event are sold out, some tickets remain, and are available via the World of Pinot Noir website.

The World of Pinot Noir is a 501(c)(6) trade organization that was established in 2001 by a group of Central Coast winemakers.

“We are excited for another full slate of events at Bacara Resort & Spa,” Coby Parker-Garcia, president of WOPN, said in a news release.

“Every year we strive to bring a diverse set of events that showcase the awesome world of pinot noir, and this year’s lineup is special.”

Members of the WOPN Board of Directors and the advisory committee work hard to secure prominent wine brands, among them Kosta Browne, Maison Louis Latour, Hitching Post, Hirsch Vineyards, Brewer Clifton and Merry Edwards.

Newer and smaller winemakers make attendance at WOPN a priority, as do wine labels from Oregon, New York, Chile, New Zealand and Tasmania.

I asked two longtime WOPN winemaking board members — Karen Steinwachs of Seagrape Wines and Buttonwood Farm Winery & Vineyard and Norm Yost of Flying Goat Cellars — what makes WOPN, now in its 17th year, such a popular event with both consumers and winemakers.

“There’s a camaraderie among the people who attend the event,” Yost said. “There’s a core group of people who return every year, creating a sense of purity.”

All pinot noir, all the time! The famed red grape that originally hails from the Burgundy region of France is the star of the annual World of Pinot Noir event at Bacara Resort & Spa. Click to view larger
All pinot noir, all the time! The famed red grape that originally hails from the Burgundy region of France is the star of the annual World of Pinot Noir event at Bacara Resort & Spa. (Tenley Fohl Photography photo)

In addition, “there’s A-plus wines and food, which just make WOPN a great event,” he said.

“This year, we’ve got a great combination of chefs, including Brian Collins, from Ember in Arroyo Grande, and Vincent Lesage, from the host restaurant at the Bacara,” he added.

Yost said he first participated in WOPN as a member of the advisory committee, and became a participating winemaker at least 10 years ago. He touts the weekend’s educational dimension, nothing that “it’s as good for me to learn as it is for the consumer.”

Steinwachs, who has been a WOPN board member since 2005, voiced her appreciation for the two additional lunches this year — Friday’s rosé lunch and, on Saturday, a sparkling wines brunch. Both will take place inside Angel Oak, Bacara’s newest restaurant.

A perennial favorite of Steinwachs’ is the seminar led each year by Don Kinnan. This year’s is entitled “La Cote D’Or — Vintage Does Make a Difference,” and takes place Saturday morning.

“It’s so educational; he’s such a great teacher,” Steinwachs said. “He chooses wines for the following year’s WOPN seminar early on,” putting tremendous effort into his selections.

Kinnan has 35 years in the wine industry as a retailer, supplier and education, and has been recognized by the federal government for his contributions as the founding president of the Society for American Wines, in Canada. Currently, he is the lead instructor for the Wine Scholar Guild’s Burgundy Master-Level Program certificate.

While some of the seminars and wine-pairing meals are sold out, tickets for the grand tastings are available.

Participating chefs go all out to create exquisite pairings for pinot noir, such as this dish, pork belly on a sea of lentils, from the 2016 World of Pinot Noir event. Click to view larger
Participating chefs go all out to create exquisite pairings for pinot noir, such as this dish, pork belly on a sea of lentils, from the 2016 World of Pinot Noir event. (Tenley Fohl Photography photo)

Among the highlights this year:

» Kosta Browne’s 20th Anniversary Dinner: The winemakers are digging deep into their cellar for rare and large format offerings from the Sonoma Coast and Santa Lucia Highlands vineyards. Chef Dustin Valette of Valette, in Healdsburg, will craft creative pairings.

» A tasting of premier and Grand Cru wines from Maison Louis Latour: Patrons may choose from a seminar and luncheon and/or dinner, both moderated by noted wine writer Michael Apstein. Maison Louis Latour, established in 1797 and passed from father to son for 11 generations, owns nearly 125 acres in 21 appellations of the Côte-d’Or, making it the largest Grand Cru property.

» The Merry Edwards Rock Star Dinner: One of the most celebrated pinot noir producers, Merry Edwards, will pair wines alongside her counterparts, among them the producers of Brewer-Clifton, Fiddlehead and Hartford Court.

— Laurie Jervis blogs about wine at www.centralcoastwinepress.com, tweets at @lauriejervis and can be reached via [email protected]. Click here for previous columns. The opinions expressed are her own.

Gourmet cheeses are also big stars during the World of Pinot Noir, as one of the best pairings for pinot noir is cheese, hands down. Click to view larger
Gourmet cheeses are also big stars during the World of Pinot Noir, as one of the best pairings for pinot noir is cheese, hands down. (Tenley Fohl Photography photo)

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Cimme Eordanidis
Cimme Eordanidis
"Since I truly enjoy doing what I do, interacting with people and representing them during one of life's most exciting events is very rewarding."

Full Profile >

 
 