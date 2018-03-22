Thursday, March 22 , 2018, 10:26 pm | Light Rain Fog/Mist 57º

 
 
 
 

After more than three decades, Max’s Restaurant and Cucina at 3514 State St. in Santa Barbara is closing its doors next week. Longtime owner Henrietta Forystek, above, is moving out of Santa Barbara to be closer to her family.

BizHawk: Max’s Restaurant in Santa Barbara Closing After 34 Years

Goleta's Camino Real Marketplace is welcoming HomeGoods store, Vicenta's Mexican restaurant
By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | March 22, 2018 | 9:44 p.m.

Attorney Ambrecht Attends Estate Counsel Meeting

By Jennifer Goddard for Ambrecht & McDermott, LLP | March 22, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

Andy Alexander: Realtors Mark Fair Housing Act’s Golden Anniversary

By Andy Alexander | March 21, 2018 | 4:00 p.m.

Chumash Foundation Gives $5,000 Grant to Housing Trust Fund

By Jennifer McGovern for Housing Trust Fund of Santa Barbara County | March 21, 2018 | 3:50 p.m.

American Riviera Bank Promotes Bobby Boyes to Vice President

By Jennifer Goddard for American Riviera Bank | March 21, 2018 | 3:41 p.m.

Get Handle on Time Management at SBCC Career Skills Workshop

By Angel Pacheco for SBCC Career Skills Institute | March 20, 2018 | 9:43 p.m.

Santa Barbara Offers Flightline Rental Relief as Aviation-Themed Restaurant Nears Takeoff

By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | March 19, 2018 | 10:08 p.m.

Vet’s Here Marks Anniversary, Expansion

By Emma Frawley for Vet’s Here | March 17, 2018 | 4:48 p.m.

Andy Alexander: Program Helps Workers Buy Entry-Level Homes

By Andy Alexander | March 16, 2018 | 4:05 p.m.

BizHawk: Bluewater Grill Opens Inside Santa Barbara Lighthouse Building

By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | March 15, 2018 | 10:17 p.m.

Jackson Legislation Targets Workplace Sexual Harassment

By Marly Young for State Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson | March 14, 2018 | 2:28 p.m.

Santa Maria Offers Career Explorers Camp for Teens

By Mark van de Kamp for city of Santa Maria | March 14, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

Local Women Professionals Discuss Challenges, Triumphs on International Women’s Day

By Stephanie Cuevas for ONTRAPORT. | March 11, 2018 | 1:02 p.m.

Going Places? Apply for Passport at Post Office Fair

By Meiko S. Patton for USPS | March 9, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

Workshops Look at Clean Energy Solutions

By April Price for CleanEnergy805 | March 9, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.

