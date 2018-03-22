Thursday, March 22 , 2018, 9:16 pm | Light Rain Fog/Mist 57º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
In This Section
Ryann Neushul (in blue) excelled at both ends of the pool for Dos Pueblos.
Water Polo

Ryann Neushul of Dos Pueblos Honored as CIF-SS Division 1 Water Polo Player of Year

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | March 21, 2018 | 11:00 p.m.
Lacrosse

San Marcos Edges Santa Barbara in Girls Lacrosse

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | March 22, 2018 | 8:30 p.m.
Football

Bishop Diego, Lompoc to Meet in Football on Aug. 31

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | March 22, 2018 | 1:10 p.m.
Boys Basketball

Bishop’s Dylan Streett, Will Goodwin, Carpinteria’s Chris Ramirez On All-TVL First Team

By Noozhawk Staff Report | March 22, 2018 | 10:46 a.m.
Boys Basketball

Cate Puts 2 Players on All-Frontier League First Team

By Noozhawk Staff Report | March 22, 2018 | 9:07 a.m.
Triathlon

Destruction from Fire, Mudslides Forces Organizers to Cancel This Summer’s Santa Barbara Triathlon

By Noozhawk Staff Report | March 21, 2018 | 9:09 p.m.
Water Polo

Ryann Neushul, Abbi Hill Named to USA Water Polo Team for Games in Australia

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | March 21, 2018 | 8:40 p.m.
Water Polo

CIF-SS Commissioner Calls Dos Pueblos-San Marcos Girls Water Polo Final An Unforgettable Moment

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | March 21, 2018 | 4:42 p.m.
Water Polo

Santa Barbara’s Grace Raisin Chosen CIF-SS Division 2 Water Polo Player of the Year

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | March 21, 2018 | 12:56 p.m.
Swimming

Piper Smith, Maija Ninness, Hunter May, Matt Mills Lead San Marcos Swim Teams to Sweep

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | March 21, 2018 | 8:53 a.m.
Boys Volleyball

Dax Galvan, Max Raphael Provide Spark in Dos Pueblos Win at San Marcos

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | March 20, 2018 | 10:39 p.m.
College Basketball

Westmont Women’s Basketball Finishes as NAIA National Runner-Up

By Ron Smith, Westmont Sports Information Director | March 20, 2018 | 9:30 p.m.
Lacrosse

Dos Pueblos Dominates Santa Barbara in Boys Lacrosse League Opener

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | March 20, 2018 | 9:05 p.m.
Baseball

SBCC Baseball Falls Behind Early, Loses at Moorpark

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | March 20, 2018 | 6:10 p.m.
Lacrosse

Dos Pueblos Controls Draws, Beats Santa Barbara in Girls Lacrosse

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | March 20, 2018 | 5:53 p.m.

Athletic Round Table: CIF-Champion Santa Barbara Boys Soccer Team Just Wanted to Have Fun

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | March 20, 2018 | 8:44 a.m.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 