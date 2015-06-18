BizHawk: Gandolfo’s New York Deli to Open on State Street in Santa Barbara

I’a Fish Market & Café moves into Santa Barbara Public Market, Vallarta Supermarket opens in Santa Maria and Christopher C. Jones relocates law practice

A Gandolfo’s New York Deli will open this summer in downtown Santa Barbara, serving up the chain’s famous smoked pastrami on rye and other East Coast specialties.

The deli is set for an August opening at 718 State St. after renovations are completed on the building that housed the original Killer B’s BBQ and Bar, said Dain Pool, vice president of Pool’s Restaurant Group.

Pool scooped up the Gandolfo brand in 2004, growing the concept from three Utah locations to 50 in 18 states today.

Craig Gandolfo founded the eatery in 1989, having just moved to Salt Lake City to relocate his Long Island, N.Y. deli.

Gandolfo’s serves traditional New York delicatessen fare, with bread baked daily, meat sliced daily and deli salads made daily, Pool said.

“The atmosphere sets us apart,” he told Noozhawk. “Every sandwich is named after a place or thing in New York. Everything about us is fresh.”

Santa Barbara will be Gandolfo’s most northern location in California, with the next closest in Oxnard. Pool said a Ventura Gandolfo’s was also in the works.

I’a Fish Moves Into Public Market

I’a Fish Market & Café recently moved into Santa Barbara Public Market where Santa Monica Seafood had operated since the local community marketplace opened in April 2014.

I’a Fish Market & Café is a locally owned and operated fish market with a large selection of fresh, high quality seafood and shellfish to take home or eat in — plus an oyster bar, according to public market representatives.

The menu includes ahi tuna tartare, fish and chips, Maine lobster roll and more.

Information about why Santa Monica Seafood moved out wasn’t available.

Vallarta Opens in Santa Maria

Vallarta Supermarket has opened in the former Santa Maria Vons location at 1482 S. Broadway after nearly a year of renovations.

The store on the corner of Broadway and Enos Drive will be the second Vallarta in Santa Maria, with the first location at 1875 N. Broadway.

Vallarta had hoped renovations would be completed last fall.

Jones Relocates Law Practice

Santa Barbara attorney Christopher C. Jones will relocate his practice as he becomes part of the Rogers, Sheffield & Campbell LLP team.

Jones will move from his Santa Barbara Street office downtown to the firm’s space at 427 E. Carrillo St. on July 1 after he becomes “of counsel” for the group.

In an email, Jones said his practice is growing, and the move will help both firms offer more services to clients.

Allen Construction Launches New Division

Santa Barbara’s Allen Construction announced this week that it has formally launched a new commercial division.

The Allen team has recently completed or is still working to finish restaurant, corporate office, tasting room, medical, conference and retail space projects.

Allen Construction’s work on the Toad & Co. historic corporate office space earned a Santa Barbara Contractors Association award in 2014 for Tenant Improvement and its work on UCSB's Tipton Meeting House in the Santa Ynez Valley received a Green Award from the USGBC along with certified LEED Platinum status.

