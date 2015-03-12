BizHawk: Pacific Pickle Works Looks to Expand Into New Facility

[BizHawk is published weekly, and includes items of interest to the business community. Share your business news, including employee announcements and personnel moves, by emailing [email protected].]

The pickled vegetables of Santa Barbara’s Pacific Pickle Works have become so popular that the company is looking to expand its production facility.

Where exactly, owner Bradley Bennett isn’t sure, but he’s on the hunt for space so the Santa Barbara native can keep his business local.

Bennett began pickling asparagus, beets, carrots and green beans for a living in 2010. Today, his jars are selling in more than 100 grocery stores from Paso Robles to San Diego, along with a popular Bloody Mary elixir.

Pacific Pickle Works currently shares production space with another commercial facility on the Eastside.

Plans to expand were renewed last year, when Bennett’s company won a prestigious Good Food Award from the Good Food Merchants Guild for its “Jalabeaños” and more people have inquired about selling his products.

“This award has helped give us greater exposure throughout the U.S. and, in particular, in California,” he told Noozhawk. “We have been approached by several new potential customers to carry our products, but until we can move into a new facility and grow our business, it is hard to respond to those types of inquiries."

Bennett said Pacific Pickle Works is seeking a new production facility to continue expansion plans, one with at least 2,000 square feet for production and warehouse space.

The business, which already raised some money via a Kickstarter campaign, would also consider partnering with distributors to deliver pickled products outside of the Southern California area it currently covers.

Lee & Associates Hires Sales Associate

Lee & Associates Central Coast has hired Anthony Kuhns as a sales associate.

Kuhns will specialize in office, industrial and retail properties and will be based in the Lee & Associates Los Olivos office.

With more than 30 years of commercial real estate and property management experience, Kuhns, a Los Angeles native, has served as a senior property manager for several Southern California-based companies, including CB Richard Ellis, Trizec Properties, Inc., Medical Asset Management Company and most recently as vice president of property management with Pacifica Commercial Realty in Santa Maria.

Ice in Paradise Hires General Manager

The long-awaited Ice in Paradise skating arena, slated to open in Goleta this September, has hired Larry Bruyere to serve as general manager.

Bruyere brings more than 25 years in rink management to this role, most recently serving as general manager of the Channel Islands Ice Center.

Bruyere has also managed ice rinks in Valencia and Van Nuys, and he is an experienced hockey coach, having recently been awarded the 2015 USA Hockey Western Region Coach of the year.

Telegraph Brewing Plans Beer Fest

Santa Barbara’s Telegraph Brewing Company this week announced plans to host the Dia de las Obscuras Rare Beer Festival on Sunday, May 3 at its headquarters.

The festival will showcase the brewery’s 10 barrel-aged and wild-fermented Obscura Line of experimental beer at 418 N. Salsipuedes St.

At Telegraph’s first Obscura event last year, Noche de las Obscuras, the brewery poured eight different wild ales.

The festival will have two sessions — noon to 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. — and ticket information can be found by clicking here.

City National Hires Kerstiens

City National Bank has hired Brian Kerstiens as a private client investment analyst to better serve clients in California’s Central Coast region.

Kerstiens supports a team of experts with financial planning and investment analysis for high-net-worth individuals and families. Prior to joining City National, Kerstiens served as a trust officer in private banking with Union Bank in Santa Barbara.

Kerstiens, a Santa Barbara High graduate, has more than seven years of professional experience in the financial services industry.

