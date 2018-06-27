Daryl Cagle: Heartlessness All in the Family for Donald Trump

President Donald Trump doesn’t seem to have much compassion, prosecuting immigrants seeking asylum, separating them from their children. I thought I would take a cookie-cutter approach to this issue, so here is heartless Trump.

First daughter Ivanka Trump, who is in charge of women’s and children’s issues in the White House, reportedly urged her dad to take action to prevent the family separations, resulting in the recent executive order to keep families together for the first 20 days of the years it will take for the immigration courts to convict their parents.

The younger Trump hasn’t said anything compassionate publicly, so I drew her as heartless, too.

First lady Melania Trump famously took a trip to visit a facility that imprisoned immigrant children and wore a jacket imprinted with the words, “I REALLY DON’T CARE DO U?” So I drew her as heartless, too, in this heartless, cookie-cutter family cartoon portrait.

I was going to draw Trump with heartless Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen — but I thought I would have to put a label on Nielsen, and three cookie-cutter cartoons seemed a little much.

Melania and Ivanka reportedly have the ear of the president on this issue; I’d like to see more cartoonists hold their heartless souls to the fire.

... Funny, now it is later in the day and I’m getting emails from readers about how I put their hearts on the wrong side. The real reason is that I’m dyslexic and sloppy. I could say they had their hearts in the right place — no. Oops.

— Editorial cartoonist Daryl Cagle lives in Montecito and runs the CagleCartoons.com news syndicate, distributing editorial cartoons to more than 850 news sites and newspapers around the world, including Noozhawk. The opinions expressed are his own.