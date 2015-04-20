Former MLB Player Steve Sax to Appear at Santa Maria Strawberry Festival

Baseball fans will get a surprise at this year’s Santa Maria Valley Strawberry Festival. Former MLB second baseman Steve Sax will make an appearance to meet with fans and sign autographs at 2 p.m., April 25 at Center Stage during the festival.

Sax played for the Los Angeles Dodgers, the New York Yankees, Chicago White Sox and Oakland Athletics during his career which spanned 1981 to 1994.

He will make an appearance at the Strawberry Festival to take pictures and sign autographs, and will talk to fans about the Steve Sax Foundation. Dedicated to motivating and encouraging American youth through mentoring and life coaching, the organization helps shape the process of building responsible young adults by teaching young men and women how to be hope-filled decision makers.

The 28th annual Santa Maria Valley Strawberry Festival “Carnival Lights & Strawberry Delights” takes place April 24-26. Check out this year’s new attractions like Puzzle-mania, Ken Garr’s amazing strolling magic show and the crazy juggling antics of the Something Ridiculous jugglers. Visit some kid favorites like the Great American Petting Zoo, pony rides and the SUN Extreme Sports Zone.

Don’t forget to bite into some of the tastiest strawberries in the country.

The festival kicks off with the Strawberry Queen coronation at 7 p.m. Friday, April 24. That day is also Seniors Day with all seniors 62 or older receiving free admission. On Saturday, April 25, the younger set gets the special treatment with Kids Day and admission just $1 for youth, ages 6 through 11. The festival wraps up with Fiesta Day on Sunday, April 26 featuring Hispanic entertainment.

General admission is $9; $7 for youth; and $6 for seniors. Children 5 or younger are free.

The festival is open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Carnival wristbands are $28 at the festival. Festival attendees can buy one wristband and get one free from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, April 24 for $28. Riders must be present at time of purchase.

— Shelly Cone represents the Santa Maria Fairpark.